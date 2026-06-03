Infolinks Appoints Chao Liao as Chief Operating Officer and General Manager to Accelerate Agency and Advertiser Growth

Veteran media and adtech executive brings deep expertise across advertiser strategy, revenue operations, partnerships, and business transformation

RIDGEWOOD, N.J., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infolinks Media, the premium advertising marketplace offering advertisers premium proprietary placements, data, and creative solutions, today announced the appointment of Chao Liao as Chief Operating Officer and General Manager. Liao will lead operational strategy, client operations and integrations, revenue operations, and go-to-market execution as the company continues scaling its premium direct marketplace and omnichannel advertising business.

Infolinks Appoints Chao Liao as Chief Operating Officer and General Manager

Liao joins Infolinks with deep leadership experience across adtech, media, SaaS, and data-driven advertising organizations. Most recently, he served as VP of Strategy & Operations at Permutive, leading partnership strategy and growth initiatives across the company's data platform and curation media practice. Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at Business Insider, overseeing global revenue operations, ad strategy, data strategy, and client operations across North America, EMEA, and APAC.

Earlier in his career, Liao held strategy & operations roles at Nativo, BuzzFeed, and AOL, where he built strong relationships across agencies, advertisers, and media partners while driving business growth, integrated advertising strategies, and innovative solutions.

"Chao brings a rare combination of operational leadership, advertiser expertise, and strategic vision across the modern advertising ecosystem," said Bob Regular, CEO of Infolinks. "His experience spanning agency partnerships, enterprise data strategy, revenue operations, and product commercialization will be instrumental as Infolinks continues expanding its relationships with brands and agencies seeking more transparent, efficient, and performance-driven advertising solutions."

Known for aligning market needs, technology, product development, and strategic partnerships to drive operational scale and revenue growth, Liao has built a reputation for helping organizations modernize advertising infrastructure while improving business performance and execution across teams.

"Infolinks has built something genuinely differentiated - a premium proprietary marketplace with direct publisher relationships and proprietary signals that deliver exceptional outcomes," said Chao Liao. "I'm excited to join the company at a time when advertisers and agencies are increasingly conscientious about media quality while embracing new innovations across platforms. There is a tremendous opportunity to help brands drive stronger business outcomes through smarter media execution and innovative advertising experiences while delivering healthy demand to publishers."

The appointment further reinforces Infolinks' continued investment in scaling its premium marketplace strategy, strengthening advertiser and agency relationships, and building a more transparent and efficient media ecosystem across display, video, CTV, and emerging omnichannel environments.

About Infolinks Media

Infolinks is a premium direct advertising marketplace specializing in proprietary inventory placements and unique data that deliver exceptional transparency, efficiency, and performance. Powered by our AI-driven Smart Algorithm™, advertisers can instantly access the right mix of ad units to drive the strongest and most sustainable return on ad spend (ROAS) across our exclusive network of premium publishing partners. Our direct publisher relationships ensure that advertisers consistently outperform their brand and performance goals across display, video, and CTV. Learn more at www.infolinks.com.

SOURCE Infolinks Media