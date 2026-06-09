Infomedia Announces Acquisition of Veact in Europe, Expanding Global Automotive Aftersales Ecosystem

SYDNEY and MUNICH, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infomedia, a global leader in automotive aftersales technology, has completed the acquisition of Veact GmbH, a leading European provider of data activation, predictive service marketing, and aftersales customer management solutions in the automotive industry. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Veact Logo (PRNewsfoto/Infomedia)

This acquisition underscores Infomedia's strategy to broaden its global footprint through expanding its aftersales ecosystem in Europe, creating significant opportunities to accelerate growth through cross-selling and innovation across both existing and new customers. It also allows for Infomedia and Veact to unlock the full value of its data assets, delivering a more connected, end-to-end platform that enables OEMs and dealer networks to better manage the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle.

"This partnership marks an important step in our long-term growth strategy, and we are delighted to welcome Veact to the Infomedia family," said Jens Monsees, CEO of Infomedia. "Aftersales is one of the most important value drivers in the automotive industry, and we look forward to collaborating with Philipp and the entire Veact team as we continue to innovate, unlocking revenue potential and providing integrated aftersales automation capabilities for our shared customer base."

"We are excited to be able to partner with Infomedia and further strengthen our position in the European aftersales market," said Philipp Posselt, Founder of Veact GmbH. "Together, we are even better positioned to accelerate our product roadmap so we can deliver enhanced value to our customers as we continue to expand and scale across Europe as part of the Infomedia organization."

Based in Munich, Veact offers data-driven solutions to some of the world's leading automotive brands, working with more than 1,000 dealership sites across the EMEA region and partnering with many of the world's leading OEMs.

By integrating Veact's strengths in customer data activation with Infomedia's expertise across vehicle, service, and parts data, the combined platform will unify insights across the vehicle, the customer lifecycle, and dealership systems (DMS). This will empower OEMs and dealers to deliver highly personalized, relevant, and data-driven experiences - seamlessly connecting vehicle owners, dealerships, and manufacturers at every stage of ownership.

Through this partnership, Veact will also benefit from Infomedia's global OEM relationships and the advanced AI capabilities of Intellegam, a Munich-based AI company partly owned by Infomedia, which can support in accelerating innovation in predictive analytics, automation, and customer engagement.

DC Advisory served as the financial advisor to TPG and Infomedia. 4GC served as M&A advisor to the shareholders of Veact. TPG, a global alternative asset management firm, acquired Infomedia in December 2025.

About Infomedia

Infomedia Pty. Ltd. is a leading global provider of DaaS and SaaS solutions that empowers the data-driven automotive ecosystem. Infomedia's solutions help OEMs, NSCs, dealerships and 3rd party partners manage the vehicle and customer lifecycle. They are used by over 250,000 industry professionals, across 50 OEM brands and in 186 countries to create a convenient customer journey, drive dealer efficiencies and grow sales. Please visit Infomedia's website https://www.infomedia.com.au

About Veact GmbH

Veact GmbH is a European specialist in automotive data management, CRM processes, and aftersales customer activation. The company supports dealers, importers, and manufacturers in preparing, analyzing, and activating customer and vehicle data to enable personalized aftersales communication, automated CRM campaigns, improved service retention, and measurable revenue growth. Please visit Veact's website https://veact.com/

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SOURCE Infomedia