Infor Achieves the AWS Consumer Goods Competency

New Designation Formally Recognizes Infor's Deep Retail Expertise

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud complete company, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Consumer Goods Competency status. As an AWS Partner, Infor has earned the AWS Consumer Goods Competency designation, which recognizes its expertise in delivering validated solutions to help consumer goods brands overcome operational challenges within the industry. By leveraging deep industry knowledge and proven AWS solutions, Infor empowers clients to streamline their operating models and achieve greater efficiency at scale.

Infor has achieved the AWS Consumer Goods Competency, distinguishing itself as a provider that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success. This competency showcases Infor's ability to support customers in reinventing how they develop, manufacture, distribute, and market their products to manage changing consumer demands and heightened competition. Infor is well-equipped to handle challenges for its customers by providing curated solutions that drive innovation and transform operating models. By leveraging Infor's expertise and solutions, consumer goods brands can streamline their operations, enhance efficiency, and stay ahead of the competition in the dynamic consumer goods industry.

"Infor is honored to be one of the first AWS Partners to achieve Consumer Goods Competency status," said Andrew Dalziel, vice president, Industry & Solution Strategy, Infor. "At Infor we are constantly innovating within our own product suite, especially retail, as needs change and supply chains evolve for our customers across the globe. As an AWS Partner, we are uniquely positioned to help leading organizations achieve their business transformation goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."

AWS Specializations, including Competencies, help customers find a short list of trusted cloud technology partners with diverse expertise whose knowledge, services, and solutions have been extensively validated by AWS. The AWS Competency Program identify partners with demonstrated technical expertise and proven customer success in specific sectors. These AWS Partners have passed a rigorous technical validation, specific to the Consumer Goods industry, rooted in the AWS Well-Architected Framework for designing, building and operating reliable, secure, and efficient solutions in the cloud.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

For more information:

Christina Ledger

Senior Director, Infor Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Infor