Infor and AWS Bring Agentic AI to Manufacturing at Enterprise Scale

New agents saving time and creating measurable value for early adopters

HANNOVER, Germany, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the Industry Cloud Complete company, and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) today announced new and enhanced industry-specific AI agents built natively on AWS, enabling manufacturing and distribution enterprises to deploy industry-specific AI agents that reason, plan, and act across complex business workflows. The collaboration addresses discrete and process manufacturing's AI scaling challenge by combining enterprise-grade infrastructure with industry-specific capabilities, enabling companies to rapidly develop and deploy AI agents that drive measurable improvements in efficiency, cost, and customer service.

"The conversation has changed from 'where do we start with AI' to 'how fast can we scale it," said Ozgur Tohumcu, General Manager of Automotive and Manufacturing at AWS. "Through our collaboration with Infor, manufacturers are moving from pilot to production faster than ever — deploying industry-specific agents that deliver operational advantages at enterprise scale."

"Generic AI doesn't work in manufacturing — you need agents that understand manufacturing-specific operational processes, bill of materials, supply chains, and shop floor realities," said Rick Rider, Senior Vice President, Product Management, Infor. "AWS provides the enterprise infrastructure and AI horsepower, while we bring the deep industry-specific intelligence and context. The result is AI and agents built specifically for manufacturing industries that our customers can trust to run critical operations and deliver measurable financial impact."

Xpress Boats: Reducing Expedited Shipping Costs by 50%

Xpress Boats, a leading American manufacturer of all-aluminum fishing and pontoon boats based in Hot Springs, Arkansas, has achieved significant operational improvements following the implementation of Infor Velocity Suite. Facing mounting pressure to maintain its reputation for on-time delivery, Xpress Boats turned to Infor to identify and eliminate inefficiencies across its manufacturing and supply chain processes.

Using Infor Process Mining, the company uncovered critical bottlenecks in less than a week. The areas they looked at first were Procure to Pay, Order to Cash and Demand to Build. Combined with automation tools for returns processing and vendor pricing, as well as Infor GenAI for intelligent document handling, Xpress Boats rapidly transformed key operations.

The results were immediate and measurable: a 98% improvement in process issue diagnosis speed, a 95% reduction in returns processing time, and a 50% reduction in expedited shipping costs. The results were immediate and measurable: a 98% improvement in process issue diagnosis speed, a 95% reduction in returns processing time, and a 50% reduction in expedited shipping costs.

Similar to the car industry, Xpress Boats changes models annually, at the same time in which vendors provide new product pricing. Infor agents apply pricing updates throughout the various levels of their bill of materials structure. This results in more accurate RPOs, which serve as the foundation of the retail pricing.

"Infor's Industry AI Agents and GenAI Assistant have the potential to redefine how we operate. By streamlining processes, reducing manual effort, and delivering instant access to real-time insights, they can empower every level of our organization, from the shop floor to leadership, pushing us to work smarter," said Jennifer Terry, Information Systems Manager for Xpress Boats. "What excites us most is not just the efficiency these tools unlock today, but the way they're helping us think bigger and reimagine the future of our operations."

Among Infor's complete collection of AI agents are those designed specifically to address the complexities of manufacturing operations. Built on AWS infrastructure designed for mission-critical workloads, Infor deploys agents across manufacturing's most critical workflows with compliance controls and seamless scaling from pilot to production:

Profitable Project Management — Agents continuously compare baseline plans to real-time financials and performance metrics to protect margins, forecast revenue, and surface cost or schedule variances before they impact profitability.

Agents continuously compare baseline plans to real-time financials and performance metrics to protect margins, forecast revenue, and surface cost or schedule variances before they impact profitability. On-Time Project Delivery Management — Agents monitor project risks, milestones, dependencies, and cross-project performance to detect delays early and coordinate interventions that keep delivery on schedule.

Agents monitor project risks, milestones, dependencies, and cross-project performance to detect delays early and coordinate interventions that keep delivery on schedule. Process Mining & Operational Intelligence — Agents use process-mining-derived insights to automatically discover end-to-end workflows from event logs, surface bottlenecks and variant behaviors, and prioritize the highest-impact interventions so agents can close the loop with targeted remediation and continuous optimization.

Agents use process-mining-derived insights to automatically discover end-to-end workflows from event logs, surface bottlenecks and variant behaviors, and prioritize the highest-impact interventions so agents can close the loop with targeted remediation and continuous optimization. Inventory Flow Management — Agents track warehouse activity, stock movements, and inbound and outbound orders to maintain real-time inventory visibility and ensure materials move efficiently through the supply chain.

Agents track warehouse activity, stock movements, and inbound and outbound orders to maintain real-time inventory visibility and ensure materials move efficiently through the supply chain. Financial Operations Management — Agents connect contracts, billing, supplier invoices, and general ledger activity to automate financial oversight, streamline processes, and provide a unified view of financial performance.

Agents connect contracts, billing, supplier invoices, and general ledger activity to automate financial oversight, streamline processes, and provide a unified view of financial performance. Quality Management — Agents monitor inspections, non-conformances, and material disposition across orders and projects to quickly identify deviations and maintain consistent product and operational quality.

Customers can also build and deploy their own custom agents through Infor Agent Factory and in conjunction with Infor AI agents through orchestration, using Amazon Bedrock AgentCore Amazon Bedrock, and Amazon SageMaker, tailoring agents to their unique manufacturing needs.

Availability

The solution is currently in limited availability and available to customers through Infor Velocity Suite, an all-inclusive package of AI solutions, tools, and expertise for Infor CloudSuite customers across Distribution, Industrial and Process Manufacturing, and related verticals. Visit infor.com/partners/aws to get started.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

About Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is guided by customer obsession, pace of innovation, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. By democratizing technology for nearly two decades and making cloud computing and generative AI accessible to organizations of every size and industry, AWS has built one of the fastest-growing enterprise technology businesses in history. Millions of customers trust AWS to accelerate innovation, transform their businesses, and shape the future. With the most comprehensive AI capabilities and global infrastructure footprint, AWS empowers builders to turn big ideas into reality. Learn more at aws.amazon.com and follow @AWSNewsroom.

Media Contacts:

AWS Communications: [email protected]

Infor Communications: [email protected]

SOURCE Infor