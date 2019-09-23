Infor and Signavio Announce Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK and BERLIN, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, and Signavio, a leading provider of business transformation solutions, based in Berlin, Germany, and Burlington, Massachusetts, today announced a strategic partnership focused on delivering stronger implementation accelerators to Infor customers around the globe. The collaboration between Infor and Signavio is anticipated to add value in how both companies deliver solutions and services to organizations seeking to replace their existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions with new, modern, industry-specific applications.

"Process management is a critical, yet often elusive, component for businesses navigating digital transformation," said Dr. Gero Decker, CEO at Signavio. "The partnership between Signavio and Infor is structured to enable customers to unleash the power of process by moving at the speed of insights. Ultimately, we believe customers can benefit from Signavio's powerful process mining and process management capabilities, combined with Infor's Implementation Accelerators, which can help enable smarter and more informed decisions across a variety of business functions."

Implementation Accelerators are preconfigured solutions based on the latest version of applicable Infor application suites. They are designed to deliver certain core industry application processes and to assist with reduced implementation times, risks and costs for customers in specific industries. Now powered by Signavio, a web-based business process modeling and intelligence tool, Infor customers utilizing an Implementation Accelerator can promptly be put on the path to enhanced business excellence. Part of the Signavio Business Transformation Suite, the Process Manager and Process Intelligence are designed to capture, connect, and communicate how work is done and where decisions are made, and deliver that information to Signavio Collaboration Hub. Having visible processes across an organization can help users make better decisions, faster.

"As organizations face continued pressure to operate faster and more efficiently, we believe upgrading to modern, industry-specific ERP technology that provides the benefits of cloud computing, big data and artificial intelligence, is paramount to success," said Soma Somasundaram, Infor president of products and CTO. "Signavio's process mining and intelligence technology can provide Infor customers the platform to support the alignment of suggested practices and business processes delivered by our Industry Implementation Accelerators against real-time transactional data generated by Infor suite of applications, which can be used to help companies identify and resolve deviations from such practices and can assist and support organizations in improving business performance, based on real data."

About Signavio

Over 1 million users in more than 1,300 organizations worldwide rely on Signavio's unique offering to make process part of their DNA. Signavio's business transformation suite enables mid-size and large organizations to effectively mine, model, monitor, manage and maintain their business processes. Its intelligent decision-making tools address digital transformation, operational excellence and customer centricity, placing them at the heart of the world's leading organizations. Headquartered in Berlin, with offices in US, UK, France, Netherlands, Switzerland, Singapore and Australia, Signavio is well placed to deliver local services on a global scale. For more information, visit www.signavio.com.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Infor customers include:

The top 20 aerospace companies

9 of the top 10 high tech companies

14 of the 25 largest U.S. healthcare delivery networks

19 of the 20 largest U.S. cities

18 of the top 20 automotive suppliers

14 of the top 20 industrial distributors

13 of the top 20 global retailers

4 of the top 5 brewers

17 of the top 20 global banks

9 of the 10 largest global hotel brands

7 of the top 10 global luxury brands

For more information:

Infor

Christina Ledger

312-662-2135

christina.ledger@infor.com

Signavio

Basem Abdo

+49 170 654 12 20

basem.abdo@signavio.com

PAN Communications

Kyle Tildsley,

+1 978 790 2063

ktildsley@pancomm.com

SOURCE Infor

Related Links

http://infor.com

