Infor Announces 2019 Infor Partner Summit Awards

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced the winners of the Infor Partner Summit 2019 Awards. These awards recognize global Infor Alliance and North American/Latin American Channel Partners that have demonstrated excellence over the past fiscal year. Winners are determined by various factors including revenues, fiscal year performance, year-over-year growth, new business, and levels of service.

Channel Partners named North American winners:

Distribution Partner of the Year – Aktion Associates

Growth Partner of the Year – AIT Business Services

Cloud Distribution Partner of the Year – Central Data

Manufacturing Partner of the Year – Decision Resources

Cloud Manufacturing Partner of the Year – Guide Technologies

FSM Partner of the Year – Smart Solutions

CRM Partner of the Year – CustomerFX

Net New Customers – Synergy

Channel Partners named Latin American winners:

Excellence in Execution – Amazon

Net New Customers – Cimatic

Cloud Partner of the Year – CTN

Partner of the Year – Cimatic

Alliance Partners named winners:

Overall Partner of the Year – Grant Thornton

Healthcare Partner of the Year – Grant Thornton

Manufacturing Partner of the Year – PCG

Public Sector Partner of the Year – Advoco

HCM/WFM Partner of the Year – Deloitte

Cloud Excellence Partner of the Year – Bails & Associates

EAM Partner of the Year – Advoco

EMEA Partner of the Year – GIS

Retail Partner of the Year – Evolve

OCM Partner of the Year - ISG

"Infor is excited to formally recognize these key partners for their commitment to business growth, high levels of service and the unparalleled value they provide to support customer success globally," said Jeff Abbott, executive vice president, Infor Partner Network. "Infor is committed to the success of our global partner ecosystem, and our aim is to help ensure that Infor partners receive the highest quality systems, training, support, and enablement in the industry."

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Infor customers include:

The top 20 aerospace companies

9 of the top 10 high tech companies

14 of the 25 largest U.S. healthcare delivery networks

19 of the 20 largest U.S. cities

18 of the top 20 automotive suppliers

14 of the top 20 industrial distributors

13 of the top 20 global retailers

4 of the top 5 brewers

17 of the top 20 global banks

9 of the 10 largest global hotel brands

7 of the top 10 global luxury brands

For more information:

Christina Ledger

Infor

312-662-2135

christina.ledger@infor.com

SOURCE Infor

Related Links

http://infor.com

