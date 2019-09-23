Infor Announces 2019 Infor Partner Summit Awards
Sep 23, 2019, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced the winners of the Infor Partner Summit 2019 Awards. These awards recognize global Infor Alliance and North American/Latin American Channel Partners that have demonstrated excellence over the past fiscal year. Winners are determined by various factors including revenues, fiscal year performance, year-over-year growth, new business, and levels of service.
Channel Partners named North American winners:
- Distribution Partner of the Year – Aktion Associates
- Growth Partner of the Year – AIT Business Services
- Cloud Distribution Partner of the Year – Central Data
- Manufacturing Partner of the Year – Decision Resources
- Cloud Manufacturing Partner of the Year – Guide Technologies
- FSM Partner of the Year – Smart Solutions
- CRM Partner of the Year – CustomerFX
- Net New Customers – Synergy
Channel Partners named Latin American winners:
- Excellence in Execution – Amazon
- Net New Customers – Cimatic
- Cloud Partner of the Year – CTN
- Partner of the Year – Cimatic
Alliance Partners named winners:
- Overall Partner of the Year – Grant Thornton
- Healthcare Partner of the Year – Grant Thornton
- Manufacturing Partner of the Year – PCG
- Public Sector Partner of the Year – Advoco
- HCM/WFM Partner of the Year – Deloitte
- Cloud Excellence Partner of the Year – Bails & Associates
- EAM Partner of the Year – Advoco
- EMEA Partner of the Year – GIS
- Retail Partner of the Year – Evolve
- OCM Partner of the Year - ISG
"Infor is excited to formally recognize these key partners for their commitment to business growth, high levels of service and the unparalleled value they provide to support customer success globally," said Jeff Abbott, executive vice president, Infor Partner Network. "Infor is committed to the success of our global partner ecosystem, and our aim is to help ensure that Infor partners receive the highest quality systems, training, support, and enablement in the industry."
About Infor
Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.
Infor customers include:
- The top 20 aerospace companies
- 9 of the top 10 high tech companies
- 14 of the 25 largest U.S. healthcare delivery networks
- 19 of the 20 largest U.S. cities
- 18 of the top 20 automotive suppliers
- 14 of the top 20 industrial distributors
- 13 of the top 20 global retailers
- 4 of the top 5 brewers
- 17 of the top 20 global banks
- 9 of the 10 largest global hotel brands
- 7 of the top 10 global luxury brands
