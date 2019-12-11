Infor Announces Details for Q2 Fiscal Year 2020 Investor Call

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor , a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced materials related to the Infor investor conference call on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time, are provided on the Investor Information section of Infor's website.

Dial-in details for the Dec. 11 investor call are as follows:

US toll-free dial-in #: 1 855 312.6134

International direct dial-in #: +1 857 288.7894

Conference passcode #: 923 607 24

Global access numbers: http://www.btconferencing.com/globalaccess/?bid=288_attended

Global access numbers are in-country toll-free or local dial-in numbers for this conference.

A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay beginning Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. To access the recording, guests will use these dial-in details:

Encore US toll-free dial-in #: 1 888 286.8010

Encore international direct dial-in #: +1 617 801.6888

Encore dates: Dec. 12 , 12 p.m. EST — Dec. 26, 2019 , 12 p.m. EST

, — , Conference passcode #: 21902442

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Infor customers include:

The top 20 aerospace companies

9 of the top 10 high tech companies

14 of the 25 largest U.S. healthcare delivery networks

19 of the 20 largest U.S. cities

18 of the top 20 automotive suppliers

14 of the top 20 industrial distributors

13 of the top 20 global retailers

4 of the top 5 brewers

17 of the top 20 global banks

9 of the 10 largest global hotel brands

7 of the top 10 global luxury brands

For more information:

John Nardecchia

Infor

651-968-2179

investorrelations@infor.com

SOURCE Infor

Related Links

http://infor.com

