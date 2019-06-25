Infor Announces Details for Q4 Fiscal Year 2019 Investor Call

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor , a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced materials related to the Infor investor conference call on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 10 a.m. Eastern time, are provided on the Investor Information section of Infor's website.

Dial-in details for the June 25 investor call are as follows:

US Toll Free Dial-In #: 1 855 312.6134

International Direct Dial-In #: +1 857 288.7894

Conference Passcode #: 606 459 80

Global Access Numbers: http://www.btconferencing.com/globalaccess/?bid=288_attended

Global Access Numbers are in-country toll free or local dial-in numbers for this conference.

A digital recording of the conference will be available for replay beginning on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. To access the recording, guests will use the dial-in details listed below:

Encore US Toll Free Dial-In #: 1 888 286.8010

Encore International Direct Dial-In #: +1 617 801.6888

Encore Dates: 6/25/2019 12:00 PM EST - 7/9/2019 12:00 PM EST

- Conference Passcode #: 57828970

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Infor customers include:

The top 20 aerospace companies

9 of the top 10 high tech companies

14 of the 25 largest U.S. healthcare delivery networks

19 of the 20 largest U.S. cities

18 of the top 20 automotive suppliers

14 of the top 20 industrial distributors

13 of the top 20 global retailers

4 of the top 5 brewers

17 of the top 20 global banks

9 of the 10 largest global hotel brands

7of the top 10 global luxury brands

