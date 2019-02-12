Infor Announces New Global Partnership with Montage

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced a new strategic partnership with Montage, the single solution to engage, interview and hire better candidates, faster. The goal of this partnership is to allow both companies to leverage their respective platforms in bringing the next generation of predictive talent analytics and interviewing technology together during the hiring process. Infor and Montage want to provide candidates with a coherent interviewing and assessment experience while also empowering companies to move quickly between scheduling, assessment and interviews to help them make smarter, more informed hiring decisions.

The intent of this partnership is to help recruiters solve one of their primary challenges of quickly hiring the right people while maintaining a candidate-centric experience throughout the process. Montage works to deliver both efficiency and an interview experience that meets the needs and expectations of the modern candidate, while Infor Talent Science strives to deliver accurate, data-driven prediction to help ensure companies can identify the right candidates for the right roles.

"Since our inception, Montage has been dedicated to offering the better candidate experience and solving the challenges of talent acquisition in the enterprise," said Kurt Heikkinen, President and CEO of Montage. "We expect our partnership to take the recruiting process to another level by delivering the insight and information to help our clients make smarter hiring decisions without sacrificing the experience."

The integration is expected to allow clients to have quick access to candidate-specific data from the Talent Science solution which can be used to drive the development of candidate-tailored interview questions. In addition, both companies plan to work to expand the predictability model further to provide greater sophistication and predictability into the hiring process by incorporating natural language processing into the interview evaluation process.

"Infor's Talent Science solution can help recruiters and hiring managers place the right people in the right positions by leveraging large quantities of behavioral and performance data from both within client organizations and the broader workforce. The application uses a data-driven process to help uncover what drives real success within a business and then powers the selection of talent by identifying candidates who share the same drivers.

One goal of this partnership is to allow organizations a higher level of flexibility in the pre-hire phase as they seek to identify the right people for the right roles," said Jill Strange, vice president of Science Applications, Infor. "By leveraging machine learning combined with interviewing technology, we believe we can help companies to better on-board quality candidates. By integrating these two technologies we expect to offer a more coherent and unified candidate experience while introducing a higher degree of predictability to the customer."

For more information please visit: https://www.infor.com/products/talent-science

About Montage

Montage is the single solution to engage, interview and hire better candidates, faster. We partner with many of the world's most well-respected brands, including 100 of the Fortune 500, to create the high-tech, high-touch hiring experience the modern candidate expects. Montage is a pioneer of purpose-built video interviewing for global business. We are committed to market driven-innovation, incorporating applicable science and data in our solutions to speed the process and improve the predictability of talent acquisition. Our commitment to superior client service and support is unique. We help each and every client at every stage of our partnership because we sincerely want them to succeed – and believe in building relationships for the long term. A privately held company, Montage is headquartered in Wisconsin and located on the web at www.montagetalent.com.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Infor customers include:

19 of the top 20 aerospace companies

9 of the top 10 high tech companies

18 of the 25 largest U.S. healthcare delivery networks

18 of the 20 largest U.S. cities

19 of the top 20 automotive suppliers

17 of the top 20 industrial distributors

15 of the top 20 global retailers

4 of the top 5 brewers

17 of the top 20 global banks

9 of the 10 largest global hotel brands

8 of the top 10 global luxury brands

