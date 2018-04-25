Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available

With Infor CloudSuite Field Service, users have the tools to become a world-class service organization. Organizations can do much more than just focus on completing service requests, and can take a strategic approach to parts availability, workforce readiness, scheduling optimization, sales opportunities, and more. In addition, access to real-time data that's accurate and complete will help organizations make decisions quickly and with confidence because the information comes from one shared, real-time database—eliminating guesswork or relying on day-old spreadsheets from isolated systems. Users can give customers the information they want, when they need it. Infor CloudSuite Field Service can provide efficient, cost-effective lifecycle management of technical equipment with a team effort that involves departments across the organization—from accounting to warehouse management and shipping. Front-line agents, billing clerks, and scheduling/dispatch managers can also gain ready access to information that can make them more efficient and effective. When everyone has access to the same, reliable, current information, organizations can prevent costly and dangerous gaps in communication, discrepancies, delays, and errors.

Infor CloudSuite Field Service combines a robust enterprise business solution with multi-language and multicurrency capabilities with the specialized functionality users need to run a top-notch service organization. This includes:

Providing front-line agents with detailed, up-to-the-minute information they need to answer questions quickly and streamline service requests.

Assigning the right technician to the right job based on location, skills, and available inventory.

Managing multi-tier service contracts and extended warranties with ease.

Facilitating quick creation of rental agreements with real-time access to rental equipment availability, related items for upsell, industry standard rates and billing frequencies.

Streamlining the entire claims process from authorizing, reviewing, and reimbursing service providers.

The solution also provides tools to aid in asset management, accounting, CRM, sales, distribution, tracking inventory levels, and tracking KPIs.

"To stay competitive, leading service organizations understand that they must provide responsive service without sacrificing efficiency or creating unnecessary costs," said Catherine Henn, vice president, Product Management, Infor. "With Infor CloudSuite Field Service, organizations can perform at a higher level and take better advantage of growth opportunities. By creating a highly efficient service operation, organizations will be able to use their exceptional service as a competitive advantage."

