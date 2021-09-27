Infor Continues to Invest in Cloud-Based Event Management for Hospitality Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced a significant update to Infor Sales & Catering with two new guest self-service portals (SSPs) for online booking and ordering. Part of the Infor CloudSuite Hospitality suite of solutions, Infor Sales & Catering is one of the industry's only platforms designed around the beginning-to-end stages of an event. This unique, process-driven lifecycle technology is customizable and designed to streamline processes for added productivity, building consistent business practices to improve data integrity, and eliminating errors to help reduce costs.

One of the new portals, Infor SCS Online Booking SSP, allows guests to check availability for new events in real time. If event space is available on a desired date, guests can reserve that location, make selections for food, beverage and other services, receive a summary of charges and pay with a credit card — all online without having to engage with a salesperson. The benefits to guests and meeting planners are convenience, flexibility and enhanced productivity. This eliminates the need to wait for a reply to an inquiry or work within the venue's business hours. The benefit to the venue is increased revenue and reduced costs. Open event spaces have a higher chance of being booked and do not require the engagement of a salesperson, which is especially important during times when workforces might be in flux.

The second portal, Infor SCS Online Ordering SSP, delivers tools for guests to go online to order catering services for delivery. Whether ordering food and beverage services for a trade show booth at a convention, catering for a meeting on campus at a university, or catering services for a wedding in a backyard, everything can be ordered and paid for online. The benefits to guests are convenience, flexibility and enhanced productivity, with no more waiting for a reply to an inquiry or working within the venue's business hours. The benefits to the venue are increased revenue and reduced costs, as the ordering process does not require the engagement of a salesperson.

"Simplicity, efficiency, and the option for contactless interactions are what we keep hearing over and over in the hospitality industry right now – both from hoteliers and from guests. The modern guest wants to have information at the stroke of a key, and being able to provide them with same level of service and information through technology is what is setting organizations apart from their competitors," said Jason Floyd, general manager, Infor Hospitality. "As events continue to pick up this year and next, having flexible solutions to manage demand will be critical to success. Infor understands the need to automate the entire event booking process, from initial inquiry to the final invoice, which is why we continue to innovate within our technology stack."

