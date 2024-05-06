Infor Named a Leader in 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems

Company Celebrates Sixth Consecutive Year of being placed in the Leaders Quadrant

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Gartner® Inc. has positioned the company as a Leader, for the sixth consecutive time, in its 2024 Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS). Infor was positioned in the Leaders Quadrant for its ability to execute and its completeness of vision.

Infor warehouse management system (WMS), Infor® WMS, enables agile fulfillment and combines advanced warehousing capabilities with highly configurable rules, built-in labor, task, and inventory management, as well as 3D visualization, in a single intuitive solution. The unified approach lets businesses holistically assess requirements, incorporate value-added services, prioritize tasks, and eliminate bottlenecks. In this way, Infor enables perfect order fulfillment, while improving throughput and costs.

"Leading organizations around the world rely on their warehouses to keep the supply chain moving as customers continue to have elevated expectations around service and value. Market dynamics, evolving product portfolios, growing complexity, and a changing labor force challenge companies to leverage automation and better utilize assets to fuel profitable growth. It is more important than ever to leverage cloud technology to consistently deliver on availability, cost, and speed," said Vishal Minocha, Infor vice president of product management. "We believe this Leader positioning for Infor further proves that the company is a market leader with a strong vision for its WMS solution and the benefits it can bring to customers."

For more information please visit: https://www.infor.com/solutions/scm/warehousing/warehouse-management-system.

