Infor Hospitality Continues to Invest and Innovate in Products and Service

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor , a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced its significant product investment and commitment to its Hospitality suite of solutions. Over the past fiscal year ending April 30, 2019, Infor has overhauled product suites, partnered with leading companies, acquired organizations to expand its breadth of products, and received significant acknowledgement for industry-leading customer service. Infor's solutions and acquisitions delivered new and expanded relationships with more than 4,000 hospitality customers. With Infor Hospitality, customers can maximize revenue potential, streamline operations, and build a better guest experience.

Infor's industry-specific cloud software delivers rich capabilities to manage hospitality operations, while also providing the reliability and security of hosting data in the Amazon Web Services' (AWS) cloud. However, the company is not only focused on creating modern solutions, it is helping customers maintain and use them. Infor is proud to announce that Infor Support Services has won a 2019 Confirmit ACE (Achievement in Customer Excellence) Award for the 10th-straight year. Infor Support was selected in the "Voice of the Customer" category, which recognizes companies that have developed a strategic approach to listening to customers, including multi-channel and multi-touchpoint programs that deliver the Voice of the Customer at key moments of the customer lifecycle, and deliver true value, according to Confirmit.

"We're focused on providing our guests with memorable experiences, so it's paramount that when issues arise or we have a question with the technology we are using, that we're able to speak to a real person, not a recording, as quickly as possible," said John Magnuson, Archer Hotel director of guest services. "When we call Infor Support, you can tell that the person on the other end of the line really wants to help us, and goes above and beyond to make sure we are satisfied."

In FY19, Infor solidified its leadership position in the global hospitality market through the acquisitions of ReServe Interactive and Vivonet, adding Infor Sales & Catering and Infor POS to the Infor Hospitality product suite. Infor is now able to offer a comprehensive and integrated solution for hospitality organizations, and expand the Infor Hospitality footprint with solutions that increase Infor's presence and scope in non-hotel hospitality venues such as entertainment centers, restaurants, stadiums, food service providers, wineries, and conference & convention centers.

In addition, Infor has focused on the digitalization of Infor HMS with the launch of guest self-service tools. The new HMS Online Check-In process allows hotels to better prepare for guest arrival and have room keys ready. With Infor HMS, guests receive an email invitation for online check-in on their mobile device, and can start the process through their browser – eliminating the need to download additional applications to access these features. Now, when guests arrive at the hotel, they can quickly pick up their key and head to their room. This entire process optimizes hotel operations and guest experiences, driving brand loyalty.

Infor released the latest iteration of Infor HMS, version 3.8.0, incorporating feedback from customers to develop new features and functions designed for specific markets in the hospitality and gaming industries. This included additional accounting functionality, tools to allow hotels to track guest-requested amenities as part of a loyalty program, player rank, or specific guest status, enhanced HMS events capabilities, new mobile applications, and a compliance update.

Customers who have expanded their use of Infor HMS over the past 12 months include Mandarin Oriental and Margaritaville Hotels.

"Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts, which has been rapidly expanding throughout the United States and the Caribbean, has launched a new lifestyle, select-service hotel brand, Compass by Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts, and new all-inclusive resort experience, Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma. This has given us the opportunity to reevaluate the systems our properties had in place and make changes to help support our growth and allow us to provide an even better guest experience," said Brad Schwaeble, chief operating officer, Margaritaville. "We named Infor our preferred PMS and POS vendor for the Compass brand because of their customer support, industry specific advanced functionality and cloud-hosted nature, which helps to make it an intuitive, innovative, and user-friendly platform."

In addition, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group plans to implement Infor HMS across its full portfolio, which today includes 31 properties. "We decided to migrate our hospitality management software to Infor's modern solutions because the needs of the workforce and the needs of the guest are changing. Technology plays a critical role in our business and we wanted our managers to have the most current tools available to them in the market so they can reduce administrative burdens and focus on delivering core business value and guest satisfaction," said Todd Wood, VP global applications, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group. "Infor is a true partner to our brand, and is not only able to tailor its HMS to our specific property needs, but is agile and can easily scale as we continue to grow globally."

Finally, Infor has shown its commitment to redefining the user experience, using mobility as a pillar of that strategy. With the transformative upgrade to Infor EzRMS Mobile and the Infor EzRMS Pricing Engine, functionality, forecasting and optimization have been up-leveled, and hoteliers of all sizes can confidently set pricing strategies from anywhere, at any time. As key components of Infor's overall portfolio of Hospitality Revenue Management Solutions, the mobile application delivers the right information at the right time, so hoteliers can analyze trends and make more-informed pricing decisions on the go.

"Infor's continued investment in its hospitality-specific product suite is sparking change for hoteliers across the country. They are hiring smarter, making quicker decisions, and finding new and innovative ways to elevate the guest experience," said Jason Floyd, general manager, Infor Hospitality. "From a boutique to a global chain, we're proud to be the choice of thousands of hotel brands across the country. Our hospitality-specific knowledge, coupled with our modern technology suites that help teams work the way they live, allows us help hoteliers drive new levels of usability, connectivity, and insight."

