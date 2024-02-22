Infor Named to Constellation ShortList™ in 6 Product Categories

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for six product categories in Q1 2024. The technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopters and fast-follower organizations.

Infor solutions have been evaluated and chosen for Constellation ShortList for Q1 2024 in six product categories:

  • Service-Centric ERP
  • Configure Price Quote (CPQ)
  • Enterprise Application Platform
  • Product-Centric ERP
  • Healthcare ERP
  • Enterprise Cloud Finance

"Infor's leadership position in six product categories across service-centric ERP, CPQ, enterprise application platforms, product-centric ERP, healthcare ERP and enterprise cloud finance highlights the business value we are providing our customers across a broad array of market segments. Designed with industry-specific insights and leading-edge automation capabilities, Infor's mission-critical products make it easier for businesses to transform and achieve success."   

"Constellation's ShortLists play a critical role in accelerating technology buying decisions," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "Buy-side clients trust that our analysts have identified the best vendors in each category and have identified new disruptive enterprise class startups. With vendors accelerating their AI capabilities, clients expect our analysts to identify the vendors with real solutions ready for the market." 

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

For more information, visit www.Infor.com.

About Infor
Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

Disclaimer
Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

