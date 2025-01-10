Infor Nexus Unveils NexTrace, its End-to-End Traceability Solution at NRF 2025

Leveraging AI technology and a supplier-centric philosophy, the solution simplifies the data collection process, helping to promote accuracy and compliance

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor Nexus™ , the single-instance supply chain network platform providing unparalleled visibility and collaboration, today announced NexTrace. This innovative solution is designed to improve customer transparency and provide a competitive advantage. With the EU Digital Product Passport (DPP) set to take effect in 2027, companies need to start preparing now by implementing traceability solutions. NexTrace can give customers a head start to meet regulatory requirements like the EU DPP and the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD).

Infor Nexus logo

NexTrace provides end-to-end transparency by seamlessly tracking raw material through to finished products and beyond, ensuring full traceability throughout the entire supply chain journey. It integrates supplier ESG data and certificates for a holistic view of sustainability and compliance information. Leveraging AI technology and a supplier-centric philosophy, NexTrace simplifies the data collection process, ensuring accuracy and compliance.

"Last June, we launched Map and Trace, which empowers our customers to map their supply chains and collect documentation from multiple supplier tiers. Map and Trace provides evidence of chain of custody compliance with regulations such as the US UFLPA and the French AGEC law. With NexTrace, we're taking this to the next level by proactively gathering full-scale item-level traceability from each tier of the supply chain. This will help our customers to not only meet upcoming regulations like the EU Digital Product Passport but also gain a competitive edge by providing comprehensive data on their products' journey, composition, and sustainability," said Brian Carelli, Infor VP, Sustainability and Partnerships.

Meeting regulatory and consumer demands for product traceability requires collaboration across supply chain tiers. By connecting to Infor Nexus, companies gain a head start, leveraging an established ecosystem of over 94,000 brands, retailers, and suppliers already on the platform. Managing traceability and chain-of-custody data alongside existing supply chain processes on a unified platform accelerates progress, boosts efficiency, and reduces reliance on multiple systems.

NexTrace Capability Highlights:

Enables seamless lot and item-level tracing by tracking the movement of raw material lots and batches through their conversion into finished products

Leverages AI to collect data from the multiple tiers of suppliers, while automatically associating transactions from one tier to the next, helping to reduce the burden on suppliers and increase data accuracy and tracing efficiency

Allows suppliers to upload data from existing reports in one easy step, rather than necessitating manual data entry

RFID scanning of serialized barcodes at source automatically links the multi-tier chain of custody data

Integrates supplier ESG data and certificates with traceability information, providing a comprehensive view of sustainability and compliance throughout the supply chain

Creates a digital link and visualization to share traceability and product information with consumers, enhancing transparency and trust throughout the supply chain

Tracing data automatically updates the network graph creating linkages between products and materials providing a higher fidelity map of your supply chain network

"Vendors will be eager to tout their Digital Product Passport solutions at NRF, but their focus is often on flashy features, rather than the minutiae of how to feed such data-hungry systems. At NRF, we look forward to demonstrating how trace data is built and how to scale a system of this magnitude," said Carelli.

To learn more about building a more responsible supply chain, visit https://www.infor.com/solutions/scm/infor-nexus/sustainability

About Infor Nexus

Infor Nexus™ is the leading global supply chain platform. Infor Nexus connects a network of over 94,000 brands, retailers, manufacturers, suppliers, logistics providers and banks on single-instance network platform to seamlessly orchestrate global supply chain processes from source through to delivery and payment. Companies streamline their operations to eliminate inefficiencies and waste while gaining data-driven insights and optimizing the flow of capital for improved agility, resilience, and sustainability. Visit www.infor.com/solutions/scm/infor-nexus.

Media Contact:

Alexandria Truby

Senior Public Relations Specialist, Infor

[email protected]

SOURCE Infor