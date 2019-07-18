Infor Partners with GTY Technology to Fuel Digital Transformation in Public Sector

NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced it is partnering with GTY Technology Holdings Inc., a leading provider of SaaS/cloud solutions for the public sector, to fuel digital transformation – helping government agencies significantly improve the way they engage stakeholders and manage their resources.

Through the partnership, GTY will provide Infor's Birst Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics solutions to its 1,500+ state and local government customers. The partnership also will enable Infor to deliver GTY's public sector budgeting & transparency solutions and eCivis grants management solutions. More than 1,500 state, local and federal entities run Infor solutions today.

The Birst cloud analytics platform will help state and local governments achieve higher levels of compliance, security and transparency. The platform also will deliver self-service analytics to department users, enabling them to get automated insights from organizational data for improved decision-making.

GTY provides comprehensive public sector budgeting solutions, combining business process consulting and flexible software to produce breakthrough results. Through highly configurable software, government entities create a collaborative budget to support their strategic vision. More than $100 billion in budgets flow through GTY solutions.

eCivis is a market-leading SaaS grants management system, which enables government organizations to maximize grant revenues, track financial and program performance, prepare cost allocation budgets, and access free open data tools to make sense of government data.

"With Birst's best-of-breed analytics capabilities, our public sector clients can make data-driven decisions that produce cost savings and better value," said Stephen Rohleder, president, CEO and chairman of GTY. "These capabilities also will help enhance the constituent experience with transparency and engagement."

Bill Sullivan, senior vice president and general manager, Infor Public Sector, said, "Through this partnership, our customers can take advantage of the depth of experience and functionality, in budgeting and grants management, which GTY brings to the public sector, along with Infor's modern BI and enterprise resource planning (ERP) capabilities."

The Birst cloud BI and analytics platform helps organizations understand and optimize processes in less time than traditional solutions. Built with patented automation and machine learning technologies, Birst connects teams and applications across the organization via a trusted network of analytics, delivering insights that help organizations make smarter decisions. This unique approach has helped organizations transform the way they operate, often in 90 days or less.

About GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) ("GTY")] brings leading government technology companies together to achieve a new standard in citizen engagement and resource management. Through its six subsidiaries, GTY offers an intuitive cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments spanning functions in budgeting, procurement, payments, grant management, and permitting: Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services. Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spend; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grant management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government payment software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures.

About Birst, an Infor Company

Birst is an advanced networked business analytics platform. Organizations can achieve a new level of trusted insight and decision making by connecting their data and people via a network of analytics services. Birst scales from individuals to the enterprise in a manner that is smart, connected, and scalable. Learn more at www.birst.com.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Infor customers include:

The top 20 aerospace companies

9 of the top 10 high tech companies

14 of the 25 largest U.S. healthcare delivery networks

19 of the 20 largest U.S. cities

18 of the top 20 automotive suppliers

14 of the top 20 industrial distributors

13 of the top 20 global retailers

4 of the top 5 brewers

17 of the top 20 global banks

9 of the 10 largest global hotel brands

7 of the top 10 global luxury brands

