Infor Positioned, for the Fourth Consecutive Time, as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises

Infor recognized for completeness of vision and ability to execute

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Gartner® Inc. has positioned Infor, for the fourth consecutive time, as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises.

Infor's position as one of the Leaders in this Gartner Magic Quadrant is based on the Gartner evaluation of Infor's ability to execute and completeness of vision.

"We're honored to be recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for the fourth consecutive year," said Soma Somasundaram, Infor president and CTO. "We feel that this placement reaffirms our role as a leading provider in the enterprise software market, driven by our commitment to a platform-first approach layered with industry-specific cloud applications. Infor's consistent positioning reflects our dedication not only to future-focused innovation but also to delivering tangible, industry-specific advancements that empower our customers to operate more efficiently and achieve their goals faster."

In its 2024 Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises, Gartner notes that, ""AI and GenAI are at the forefront of the more significant innovation in ERP. These capabilities are changing the way organizations will consume applications. The embedded intelligence found in packaged ERPs are evolving to the point where the solutions can act with autonomy. The embedded intelligence will become more pervasive to augment or automate work and create more intuitive user experiences."

"By 2027, 60% of customers replacing ERP applications will select software for the platform and business process orchestration capabilities as critical requirements, along with transactional capabilities, in order to deliver more-tailored outcomes."

Infor CloudSuite solutions are industry-specific and are delivered as cloud services on Amazon Web Services' (AWS') secure and scalable infrastructure. Infor CloudSuites utilize Infor's leading technology platform, Infor OS, to power next-generation user experiences, integration and workflows, which can help increase productivity and collaboration. Visit Infor's industry solutions page to learn more.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises, Dixie John, Denis Torii, Johan Jartelius, Tomas Kienast 11 November 2024.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

