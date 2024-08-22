Infor Selects Amazon Bedrock to Power Generative AI Solutions

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor announces the selection of Amazon Bedrock, a service for building and scaling generative applications, to deploy GenAI solutions embedded within Infor CloudSuite designed to accelerate customer value. This selection deepens Infor's 11-year relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the close collaboration and success the companies share after years of extending Infor solutions through AWS services. Through this extensive collaboration, Infor has built industry-specific use cases on AWS technology that allows their customers to complete daily tasks faster with pre-trained models built on Amazon Bedrock.

"Infor is on a mission to democratize AI by making it accessible to all our customers, regardless of the size of their organization or the technical resources they employ. Our goal is to build products that deliver transformative technologies directly to those who benefit most – the front-line people using Infor solutions," says Soma Somasundaran, Infor CTO. "At Infor, we believe that merely giving customers the tools to apply GenAI isn't enough. Our Industry AI approach combines both the tools and deep industry capability and expertise to collaboratively work with customers to build and offer solutions that drive real value."

To date, Infor has released hundreds of proven predictive and prescriptive AI solutions through its Augmented Intelligence Service that have help customers to drive operational efficiencies, grow revenue, enhance customer satisfaction and predict future demand, all built using AWS services such as Amazon SageMaker. Now with Amazon Bedrock at the core of its generative AI innovations, customers will have access to 60 additional use cases by year end. Examples of these capabilities include:

Helping frontline staff, such as nurses, save time on administrative tasks such as scheduling. Solution automatically identifies shift coverage alternatives based on nurses' skills, certifications and availability.

Accelerating product launches by generating multiple descriptions for each item across an e-commerce site or catalog. With one click, customers can publish the preferred descriptions directly to their online channels.

Simplifying project management in industries such as aerospace, defense and industrial equipment. Automated executive summaries provide an overall project status, identify issues such as delays and cost overruns, and suggest actionable recommendations to get a project back on track.

Helping global teams within process-centric industries such as automotive and high-tech electronics quickly translate business process e-mail templates, make modifications, and deploy the translated templates for use, ensuring consistent messaging across global organizations.

"AWS has worked closely with Infor over the last 11 years and we've seen their commitment to deliver value to customers," said Matt Wood, vice president of AI Products, AWS. "Their industry expertise combined with Amazon Bedrock will make it easy and cost-effective for Infor customers of any size to take advantage of generative AI in their daily workflows. All while taking advantage of built-in security to deploy applications safely and responsibly."

Infor invites businesses to join them in this transformative journey, leveraging the power of AI to drive efficiency, innovation, and growth. To learn more about Infor, its AI-ready ERP solutions and GenAI solutions, please visit Infor.com or register for Infor Velocity Summit this October in Las Vegas and Amsterdam.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

For more information:

Jon Leiberman, Infor

[email protected]

SOURCE Infor