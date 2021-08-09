Infor Significantly Invests in Interoperability Innovation

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced significant success and momentum for its cloud-based interoperability solutions. Leading organizations across the globe continue to choose Infor applications to improve healthcare outcomes and business operations, with more than 100 new or expanded relationships over the past 12 consecutive months. These include customers such as Hermes Pardini Group, Penn Highlands Healthcare, and Sentara Healthcare.

"Penn Highlands is excited to partner with Infor on another interface project," said Heather Schneider, Penn Highlands Healthcare CFO. "The Cloverleaf tool will modernize our interface engine, allowing us to be cloud based and giving us additional functionality and security to support our continued growth and expansion."

David Quites, IT corporate manager of core business and integrations at Hermes Pardini Group, said, "Our business requires a robust tool that provides scalability, redundancy and data security. Cloverleaf helped us to address critical challenges in the interfacing of final exam results, which is of high importance to our customers. They expect a result within the terms of the SLA (service-level agreement) and, of course, with the consistency, coherence and reliability expected of that result in order to make a clinical decision."

Infor is focused on delivering end-to-end functionality in the cloud, providing healthcare organizations with the tools to solve complex interoperability challenges securely and at scale, while using the latest standards (including HL7® FHIR® Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources). During the past 12 months, the company has made significant product updates in the Cloverleaf Cloud solution set. These include feature and maintenance releases for Cloverleaf, Global Monitor, FHIR Bridge, and Cloverleaf Consolidator. This also includes the recent (June 2021) general availability of Infor Clinical Bridge multi-tenant (MT), the first Infor product to use AWS Lambda in the Serverless Framework, which provides the cloud logic layer for Infor's Clinical Bridge application. Infor Clinical Bridge offers the ability to connect clinical and business systems with prebuilt adapters. Its services are focused on interoperability between the electronic health record's (EHR's) clinical domain, such as Epic or Cerner, with Infor Healthcare's business domain (Infor Financial and Supply Chain Management). And, in Q3 of 2021, Infor plans to release its FHIR Server solution.

As a result of continued product innovation, Infor has seen No. 1 market share and 13%+ growth over last year's fiscal year end, which has resulted in dramatic expansion in new geographic regions and new adjacent markets, including health insurance, clinical technology, pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

"The industry is at a critical juncture where we have laid the technology infrastructure and have vast amounts of data, but we struggle to make use of the data to drive meaningful change. The next critical steps of leveraging data will only go as fast as the progress we make in interoperability," said Coray Tate, vice president of core solutions, Interoperability, KLAS.

Infor has also shown leadership in the healthcare industry as the company just hired 25 people to build out an entirely new division in Europe and Latin America. "The global healthcare landscape is expanding and consuming technology at a more rapid pace, and in more innovative ways than ever before. We wanted to build out new business units to support these needs now and in the future," said Austin Awes, Infor vice president of interoperability. "Colombia is home to some of the top clinics and hospitals in Latin America. The Brazilian healthcare market is growing quickly, and the Hospital Future Act initiated by the German federal government will digitize and strengthen the industry. Infor has industry-specific solutions that can be the backbone for all these digital transformations and help future-proof these healthcare structures."

Recently, Infor hosted over 650 people at its Healthcare Interoperability Solution Summit where Infor Cloverleaf leadership discussed the future of health interoperability, digital transformations through FHIR, and heard from keynote Micky Tripathi, the national coordinator for health information technology at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

