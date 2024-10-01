Customers Benefit from an Industry Cloud Complete Approach

Infor Targets Business Velocity with Added Process Mining, ESG and GenAI Capabilities

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 Infor, the industry cloud complete company, today announced significant platform technology updates to its industry-specific CloudSuite portfolio on Day One of the company's 2024 Infor Velocity Summit. Each new innovation, including a GenAI Assistant, process mining capabilities, and ESG Strategy Management, meaningfully enhances Infor's suite of industry-specific products built to drive value. Infor developed its multi-tenant CloudSuite tech stacks with out-of-the-box hyper-specific capabilities, redesigning the way organizations work and helping to reduce risk. To further drive value, Infor offers industry specific automations, leveraging AI and machine learning, which are pre-configured solutions that customers can easily deploy without disruption to core systems.

"I am excited about the immense value these solutions will drive for our customers," says Soma Somasundaram, President and CTO of Infor. "Infor's deep industry expertise is showcased through thousands of best-practice, micro-vertical processes built into the product. With each release, we increase the volume of pre-built experiences that harness the power of transformative technologies. For example, with embedded process mining capabilities, customers can quickly examine process efficiencies, optimize, and automate with minimal disruption to business operations."

Key updates of Infor's October release include:

Turning conversations into business clarity with new GenAI Assistant and additional embedded experiences.

To help customers unleash hyper-productivity in their flow of work, Infor GenAI Assistant enhances the user experience of Infor CloudSuites and is limited availability in October. This conversational assistance offers a more dynamic, intuitive, and actionable approach to interacting with industry-centric data, addressing time-consuming tasks such as managing manufacturing projects, analyzing requisitions, and tracking products.

Infor GenAI Assistant is part of Infor's Industry AI portfolio, that also includes Infor GenAI. GenAI continues to be embedded deeply in the flow of industry-specific processes, enriching applications one experience at a time.

"With the assistance of Infor GenAI, we have significantly accelerated our project with greater accuracy and consistency. The initial plan to cleanse our item master data would have taken several years with a two-person team manually grouping and updating over 800,000 items," said Elisabetta Venezia, Group Director, ERP System & Data Management, GMM Pfaulder. "We now expect to complete the project within the next six months. By eliminating duplicates with a cleaner database, we anticipate at least a 5% reduction in inventory costs, which translates to $1-2M Euro in savings."

Providing enhanced, accelerated visibility into business processes with Infor Process Mining.

Users quickly gain streamlined data definition, simplified export-import capabilities, efficient data loading, accelerated insights retrieval, and comprehensive insights analysis—all within a simply, easy-to-use, unified platform that enhances operational agility and decision-making effectiveness.

"This transformative tool [process mining] provides visibility into business process events within our daily order-to-cash operations, highlighting areas for improvement and actionable opportunities," says Steve Turner, Director of Information Systems for Oberg Industries. "We anticipate by addressing these process inefficiencies and bottlenecks we will be able to increase our business throughput with existing resources over time."

Helping customers stay on top of new compliance regulations with new modules for ESG Strategy Management and Execution.

Infor announces new capabilities that allow organizations to develop a systematic approach to set, meet, and report on their organizational ESG goals. With this release, Infor is embedding ESG data and process improvements into day-to-day workflows for continuous improvement.

Industry-specific supply chain management enhancements help improve supply chain accuracy, reduce manual intervention, and speed time to value.

Using AI and embedding purpose-built capabilities within Infor CloudSuites, we unlock and unify data, which can reduce manual intervention, and accelerate time to value. For example, Infor is the first and only healthcare ERP provider to embed procedure supply planning and distribution management capabilities. For additional industry-specific supply chain enhancements, such supply planning, warehouse management and demand forecasting, visit the link below.

Infor invites businesses to follow along in the conversation at its two Velocity Summit customer events, in Las Vegas from Oct. 1-2 and in Amsterdam from Oct. 22-23 with the hashtag #InforVelocitySummit For more information on all of the new innovations please visit https://www.infor.com/products/enhancements

