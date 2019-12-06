Infor to Hold Investor Conference Call to Discuss Q2 Fiscal Year 2020 Results on Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Dec 06, 2019, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced it will host an investor conference call to discuss Q2 fiscal year 2020 results for current holders of Infor securities and other interested parties on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. Materials and dial-in details will be available at https://www.infor.com/about/investors after 9 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
About Infor
Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.
Infor customers include:
- the top 20 aerospace companies
- 9 of the top 10 high tech companies
- 14 of the 25 largest U.S. healthcare delivery networks
- 19 of the 20 largest U.S. cities
- 18 of the top 20 automotive suppliers
- 14 of the top 20 industrial distributors
- 13 of the top 20 global retailers
- 4 of the top 5 brewers
- 17 of the top 20 global banks
- 9 of the 10 largest global hotel brands
- 7 of the top 10 global luxury brands
For more information:
John Nardecchia
Infor
651-968-2179
investorrelations@infor.com
