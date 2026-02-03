INFORM Aviation Business Unit Announces New Senior Vice President

ATLANTA and AACHEN, Germany, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INFORM, a global leader in AI-driven optimization software, marks the next step of its successful transition phase with a leadership update. Dr. Johannes Richenhagen, previously Executive Lead Transformation, will take over as the new Senior Vice President with immediate effect and will be responsible for managing the business unit.



Photo of Dr. Johannes Richenhagen, the newly appointed Senior Vice President at INFORM

Following a period of direct oversight by Dr. Jörg Herbers, CEO of INFORM GmbH, the strategic transformation of INFORM Aviation business unit has reached another milestone. "Our priority is to create even greater benefits for our customers," said Dr. Richenhagen. "We will continue building solutions that make aviation operations more efficient, reliable, and sustainable – always in close partnership with our customers to address their evolving needs and challenges."

Since June 2025, Dr. Richenhagen has played an integral role in INFORM Aviation's recent transformation, actively shaping product strategy and development in close collaboration with engineering and leadership teams. His appointment ensures continuity of the division's strategic direction and strengthens the operational foundations of its GroundStar software suite.

With extensive management experience across complex software organizations and deep expertise in mobility-related industries, including aviation, Dr. Richenhagen brings a combination of technological insight, transformational leadership, and a commitment to sustainable value creation. Central to his approach is fostering transparent and collaborative dialogue with customers and partners.

Under Dr. Richenhagen's leadership, INFORM Aviation will continue pursuing its key strategic objectives:

Continuous innovation and adaptation to market demands.





Deeper integration of Cloud and AI technologies.





Refinement of a modular and cutting-edge product portfolio.

Dr. Herbers will continue to support INFORM Aviation through overarching strategic initiatives.

About INFORM

INFORM develops software to optimize business processes using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced mathematics of Operations Research. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Aachen, Germany, the company promotes sustainable value creation in various industries through optimized decision-making. Its solutions are tailored to specific industry requirements and help over 1,000 current customers worldwide to operate more resiliently and sustainably with greater success. INFORM's systems serve a range of industries including aviation, automotive, financial institutions, logistics, manufacturing, transportation, telecommunications, and wholesale. The company is committed to ethical AI practices, sustainable customer relations and is increasingly focusing on cloud-based solutions. www.inform-software.com

About GroundStar

With GroundStar, INFORM offers the most comprehensive software suite for the optimization of aviation processes currently on the market. It fulfills all requirements of the companies involved in airline and airport operations and covers a wide range of solutions, such as Ground Handling, Aircraft Engineering, Airport Operations, and Hub and Turnaround Management. GroundStar helps customers to run their operations smoothly and cost-effectively while improving punctuality and passenger satisfaction at the same time. INFORM has been developing scientifically substantiated optimization algorithms for this purpose. As a global leader with over 200 installations in more than 170 airports worldwide INFORM has proven its effective and long-term capacity for innovation. INFORM Aviation | GroundStar

Press Contacts

Alexander Jatscha-Zelt

Tel.: +49 (0)151-17159-505

E-Mail: [email protected]

About GroundStar

Sandra Gaviria

Phone: +49 (0)2408 9456 3024

Mail: [email protected]

US Media Contact

Valerie Harding

Tel.: +1 617-429-8628

E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE INFORM GmbH