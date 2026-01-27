Informa's Zephyr Enters Into a Strategic Partnership with Aapryl Providing Investment Professionals with Cutting-Edge Insights into Investment Skill Analysis

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), and a recognized leader in asset and wealth management software has entered into a strategic partnership with Aapryl to provide investment professionals with sophisticated tools, isolating the impact of active investment decisions, distinguishing true skill from market-driven performance, and delivering factor-based analysis trusted by institutional investors.

"As a PSN data distribution partner, Aapryl offers unprecedented visibility into what sets top performers apart," says Chris Volpe, Managing Director of Wealth Management Solutions and Head of Zephyr. "By focusing on sustainable skills rather than just returns, Aapryl helps managers demonstrate their value effectively to institutional consultants and investors."

Aapryl's Manager Skills Reporting is located on the Zephyr dashboard and leverages a proprietary regression methodology and portfolio replication technique that allows asset managers can present clear, quantifiable evidence of their value-add beyond market exposure.

"The industry has long relied on returns as a proxy for skill. We believe that era is ending. By integrating Aapryl's skill analytics into Zephyr, asset managers can now quantify, visualize, and communicate the specific decisions that drive alpha. This partnership marks a shift from performance reporting to skill reporting — a critical evolution in how managers differentiate themselves," states David P. Andrade, General Manager of Aapryl.

Understand True Alpha Generation: Through Skill Factor Analysis, managers can quantify their ability to generate alpha.





Benchmark Against Relevant Competitors: Aapryl provides direct skill comparisons within peer groups, offering a more accurate competitive positioning.





: Aapryl provides direct skill comparisons within peer groups, offering a more accurate competitive positioning. Access Consultant-Ready Insights: Aapryl's metrics ensures transparency and trust.

With features such as style analysis, clone portfolio creation, and factor-based insights, Aapryl is transforming the way asset managers craft compelling narratives that resonate with investors.

"Asset managers are increasingly seeking innovative ways to differentiate their funds and demonstrate their unique value proposition," adds Volpe. "Through our partnership with Aapryl, asset managers may showcase their investment skill and performance as well as understand their competitive positioning to demonstrate their true investment skill."

View a Sample Aapryl Report to learn more. You can also sign up for a free demo of the Zephyr dashbord by clicking HERE.

About Aapryl

Aapryl is a subsidiary of Xponance, a firm managing over $22 billion in assets under management (AUM). With its proprietary analytics and influential lens, Aapryl is transforming the way investment managers and institutional investors evaluate performance.

About Zephyr

Zephyr's award-winning asset and wealth management software offers portfolio construction, proposal generation, advanced analytics, asset allocation, manager screening, risk analysis, portfolio performance and more, transforming multifaceted data into digestible intel. The award-winning technology empowers financial professionals to navigate a bullish or bearish market. Zephyr was honored with the 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Award for Best Wealth Management Company. Zephyr's asset and wealth management software allows asset managers to communicate their strategies more cost-efficiently by using customized, on demand template technology. To learn more about Zephyr, visit ZephyrFinancialSolutions.com.

