Informatica Announces Joint Strategic Cloud Data Management Partnership with Google Cloud

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica , an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced a new joint cloud migration program with Google Cloud that accelerates customers' migration from on-premises enterprise data warehouses to Google BigQuery up to 12x times faster, while making migrations more cost-effective. In addition, more Informatica services will be available on Google Cloud Marketplace, including Informatica's Data Governance and Master Data Management services, making it easier for customers to deploy and manage these services on Google Cloud. Today's announcement marks a significant milestone in the Informatica-Google Cloud partnership, bringing the breadth and depth of Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC) capabilities to the Google Cloud Marketplace.

"Google Cloud and Informatica share a commitment to helping customers accelerate their smart analytics strategies by making it easier for businesses to leverage the capabilities of BigQuery and Google Cloud infrastructure alongside Informatica's data management and storage services," said Gerrit Kazmaier, VP and General Manager, Database, Data Analytics, and Looker at Google Cloud. "This week, we're thrilled to extend our strategic partnership with Informatica to help customers automate and accelerate migrations of their on-premises data warehouses to Google Cloud and to expand the availability of Informatica services on Google Cloud."

Thousands of Informatica PowerCenter customers processing over 1 billion jobs a month and managing 50 million PowerCenter assets have the opportunity to modernize to the cloud with Informatica's new cloud migration factory at their own pace leveraging a consumption-based pricing model. The new cloud migration program in partnership with Google Cloud will empower joint customers to gain critical business agility with cloud-native, AI-powered capabilities from Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) and Google Cloud.

"The joint cloud migration program with Google shows our shared commitment and vision to bring our customers the best-of-breed data management solutions to modernize their data workloads to the cloud while reducing migration costs and risks," said Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer, Informatica. "We are also thrilled to announce the upcoming expansion of our product offering on Google's Marketplace to offer end-to-end cloud data management capabilities including data governance, analytics and Master Data Management on Google Cloud."

About Informatica

Informatica, an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Customers in more than 100 countries and 84 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described today remain at the sole discretion of Informatica and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.

