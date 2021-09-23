Informatica Announces On-Prem to Cloud Modernization Program With Snowflake

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica ®, an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced an on-premises data warehouse and ETL-to-cloud modernization program in partnership with Snowflake. As part of Informatica's Cloud Data Warehouse Modernization program for PowerCenter customers, Informatica is now enabling PowerCenter customers to accelerate modernization of on-premises data warehouse and ETL deployments to a completely cloud-native approach approximately 12x faster than before and with up to 6x reduction in total cost of ownership (TCO).

"Data analytics is the holy grail of digital transformation and to gain intelligence from your data it is imperative that companies modernize their data stack to a cloud-native platform," said Christian Kleinerman, SVP of Product, Snowflake. "With this newly announced program, Informatica customers can rapidly accelerate their migration to the Snowflake Data Cloud to accelerate their digital transformations."

"Alcority works closely with Informatica and Snowflake to accelerate our cloud modernization journey," said Lars Kielhorn, CIO and VP of Technology, Alcority, a global organization creating long-term value by continuously delivering advisory, transformation and operational support services to customers worldwide. "With Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) and Snowflake's Data Cloud, we have a data foundation to drive success across our portfolio of companies for data democratization, automation, and real-time analytics."

Informatica's Cloud Data Warehouse Modernization program includes automated migration factory assessment and has provided 90% or greater automatic ETL mapping conversions to IDMC and Snowflake's Data Cloud for several joint Snowflake and Informatica customers. Some of the largest Informatica PowerCenter deployments in the world are part of this cloud modernization program. One of the largest global pharmaceutical companies intends to migrate 25,000 data mappings to Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud and repoint the data flows to Snowflake's Data Cloud with approximately 99% automated conversion expected by leveraging Informatica's cloud migration factory automation.

"To realize the economics, elasticity and true value of data analytics, we believe companies need to modernize to the cloud," said Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer, Informatica. "With the new Cloud Data Warehouse Modernization program we are announcing today in partnership with Snowflake, our joint customers can gain critical business agility for their most important data assets with cloud-native, AI-powered capabilities from Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud and the Snowflake Data Cloud."

About Informatica

Informatica, an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Customers in more than 100 countries and 84 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. For more information, visit us at www.informatica.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described today remain at the sole discretion of Informatica and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future. See https://www.informatica.com/trademarks.html for a list of Informatica trademarks.

