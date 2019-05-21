Informatica Offers Industry's Most Comprehensive Hybrid Integration Platform

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced at Informatica World 2019 it is offering the industry's most comprehensive hybrid integration platform (HIP) with its leading enterprise integration platform as a service (iPaaS), Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services℠ (IICS).

Today's enterprises are under increasing pressure to evolve their data strategies and create new approaches to integration across their organizations. As digital transformation moves to the top of C-level agendas, a strategic hybrid integration platform is a necessity for overcoming many data management barriers.

A complete, strategic HIP consists of:

A comprehensive set of patterns and the ability to orchestrate them. The patterns are going beyond data and application integration to include data quality, MDM, business to business integration, API integration, IoT data streaming, and more.

An experience powering the full spectrum of users across business and IT, including nontechnical users.

Connection to any on-premises, cloud, big data, structured, unstructured, and semistructured data.

Metadata management and data catalog solutions.

AI and machine learning hyper automation and intelligent recommendations.

Support for complex multi-cloud and hybrid (on-premises and cloud) environments.

A high-performing, reliable, secure, and scalable platform.

Robust, centralized governance, monitoring, and management.

API policy management, registry, and lifecycle management.

Single management and monitoring layers, including operational management, monitoring, and security.

Prepackaged solutions, content, and experiences.

According to Gartner*, "Although the primary use case for EiPaaS offerings remains cloud service integration, their usage has broadened to include on-premises application and data integration, API publishing, ecosystem integration, IoT and other scenarios. This suggests not only that EiPaaS adoption is growing fast, but that these offerings also play an increasingly strategic role for midsize and large organizations. In this context, an EiPaaS frequently becomes part of an organization's strategic HIP.

Gartner expects that HIPs will become the norm for most midsize and large organizations. This will put additional strain in terms of management, monitoring and governance on IT leaders involved in integration strategies and implementation."

IICS is the first next-generation iPaaS solution to encompass all of the criteria required to address the increasingly complex data management challenges today's enterprises face. IICS is built on a modern microservices-based architecture that allows companies to integrate, synchronize, and relate all of their data, applications, and processes — both on-premises and in any part of a multi-cloud or hybrid-cloud environment. A single user experience across various integration and data management patterns facilitates user productivity across the platform, and the AI and machine learning capabilities of Informatica's CLAIRE™ engine enable companies to automate and accelerate data management and governance processes for digital transformation.

To learn more about Informatica's iPaaS offerings, visit: https://www.informatica.com/products/integration-platform-as-a-service.html.

Supporting Quotes

"Our customers are looking to expand their existing integration environments to address new enterprise use cases and demands," said Ronen Schwartz , senior vice president and general manager, data integration, big data, and cloud, Informatica. "Informatica's enterprise iPaaS with the broadest data management pattern support, universal connectivity, metadata-driven intelligence, and hybrid operational management is allowing customers to build a complete HIP architecture that supports any data, any user, and any integration pattern, leveraging automation and recommendations powered by the Informatica CLAIRE engine."

Tweet this: News: @Informatica's enterprise iPaaS is the industry's most complete HIP to enable data-driven #digitaltransformation. https://infa.media/pr190520b

Additional Resources:

About Informatica

Informatica is the only proven Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader that accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile, and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the last 25 years, Informatica has helped more than 9,000 customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

*Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service," Eric Thoo, Massimo Pezzini, Keith Guttridge, Bindi Bhullar, April 23, 2019.

Note: Informatica and CLAIRE are trademarks or registered trademarks of Informatica in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other company and product names may be trade names or trademarks of their respective owners.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described today remain at the sole discretion of Informatica and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.

Contact: Informatica Public Relations

prteam@informatica.com

SOURCE Informatica

Related Links

http://www.informatica.com

