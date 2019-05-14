Informatica Ranked Highest in Global iPaaS Market Share Revenue for Fifth Consecutive Year

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that – for the fifth consecutive year – Gartner, Inc., a leading IT research and advisory firm, found Informatica has the largest global market share for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS).* This ranking is based on 2018 market share revenue identified in Gartner research released on April 8, 2019, Market Share: All Software Markets, Worldwide, 2018.1

Also released this year, the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service2 positions Informatica as a Leader in the iPaaS industry for the sixth straight year. Informatica is positioned both highest on the ability to execute axis and farthest on the completeness of vision axis in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for iPaaS.

Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services (IICS) is the industry's next-generation iPaaS solution addressing the increasingly complex data management challenges today's enterprises face. IICS is built on a modern microservices-based architecture that allows companies to integrate, synchronize, and relate all of their data, applications, and processes – both on premises and in any part of a multi-cloud or hybrid-cloud environment. A common new user experience provides a single pane of glass across numerous data management products to facilitate user productivity on the IICS platform, and the AI and machine learning capabilities of Informatica's CLAIRE™ engine enables companies to automate and accelerate data management and governance processes for digital transformation.

"It's clear that enterprise-scale digital transformation requires unprecedented volumes of high-quality data, from myriad sources, across multiple systems and APIs, both on-premises and in the cloud, in real time and batch by business users, citizen integrators and integration experts," said Ronen Schwartz , senior vice president and general manager, Data Integration, Big Data, and Cloud, at Informatica. "As surging demand continues to grow the global market opportunity for iPaaS solutions, Informatica is accelerating the innovation with our CLAIRE AI engine to provide the trusted, proven enterprise grade solutions that meet and exceed today's extreme cloud integration and data management needs for an increasingly multi-cloud hybrid environment."

[1] Market Share: All Software Markets, Worldwide, Terilyn Palanca, Hai Swinehart, Neha Gupta, Vanitha Dsilva, Laurie Wurster, Balaji Abbabatulla, Robert Anderson, Fabrizio Biscotti, Alan Dayley, Sid Deshpande, Jim Hare, Bindi Bhullar, Wataru Katsurashima, John Kostoulas, Rustam Malik, Sharat Menon, Chandra Mukhyala, Chris Pang, Julian Poulter, Michael Warrilow, Alys Woodward, Yanna Dharmasthira, Craig Roth, 8 April 2019. *Previous year's listing for the iPaaS market share is included in this report.

[2] Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service, Eric Thoo, Massimo Pezzini, Keith Guttridge, Bindi Bhullar, 23 April 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

