Informatica Recognized for "An Outstanding Customer Service Experience" by J.D. Power in Certified Technology Service & Support Program

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management leader, has achieved certification under the 2021 J.D. Power Certified Technology Service and Support Program.SM This distinction recognizes Informatica for delivering "An Outstanding Customer Service Experience" to customers globally.

Developed by J.D. Power, the program evaluates overall customer satisfaction and helps technology support organizations increase their efficiency and effectiveness in technical service and support. The certification also helps businesses identify those companies that have demonstrated service and support excellence before selecting which technology products to purchase.

"We are extremely thrilled to receive one of the most coveted recognitions in customer service excellence, the J.D. Power Certified Technology Services and Support certification," said Ansa Sekharan, Chief Customer Officer, Informatica. "This exemplifies Informatica's customer-first approach towards delivering the best-in-class customer experience as they progress on the purchase-to-value journey with the Informatica end-to-end data management platform. With the launch of Informatica Data Management Cloud we are reimagining our success offerings to help our customer embark on a cloud-first, cloud-native approach to digital transformation."

To achieve certification, an organization must attain customer satisfaction scores among the top 20 percent of companies globally that offer technology support. This is based on J.D. Power's extensive technology industry benchmark customer satisfaction research. For the certification, J.D. Power conducted a survey of Informatica's global customer base to establish an overall customer satisfaction index score, as well as audits at Informatica facilities.

"Informatica understands that customers are envisioning a future in which data is a differentiator, where managing, protecting and deriving meaningful insights from data is critical, all while undergoing cloud-led digital transformations," said Avi Atholi, Vice President, Enterprise Data Management, First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO). "Informatica consistently provides exceptional, proactive customer service supporting our business outcomes."

