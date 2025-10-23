Informatics Illuminated: Science Bytes Podcast Explores the Power Behind Smarter Diagnostics

News provided by

QuidelOrtho Corporation

Oct 23, 2025, 18:45 ET

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL), a global leader in in vitro diagnostics, has released Episode 52 of its Science Bytes podcast, featuring George Wierschem, MBA, MT(ASCP), Senior Global Product Manager – Informatics.

Continue Reading
George Wierschem, MBA, MT(ASCP), Senior Global Product Manager – Informatics
George Wierschem, MBA, MT(ASCP), Senior Global Product Manager – Informatics
QuidelOrtho Science Bytes Episode 52: The Power of Informatics in Clinical Decision-Making
QuidelOrtho Science Bytes Episode 52: The Power of Informatics in Clinical Decision-Making

In the episode titled "The Power of Informatics in Clinical Decision-Making," Wierschem shares how informatics platforms are transforming laboratory operations by connecting instruments, data systems and clinical decisions. Drawing on over 30 years of laboratory experience, he explains how informatics has evolved from a helpful tool to a critical engine driving lab efficiency, data integrity and patient care.

Key insights include:

  • Insight in an instant: Informatics turns data into decisions
  • Smarter workflows: Automation speeds up results and reduces error
  • Point-of-care confidence: Ensures quality across decentralized testing
  • Built-in security: Cyber-safe systems that don't slow you down
  • Trustworthy data: Tracks every step for full accountability

This episode underscores how informatics is helping labs stay agile, secure and future-ready – especially as demands for speed and accuracy continue to grow.

The QuidelOrtho Science Bytes podcast is available on major streaming platforms and at: https://www.quidelortho.com/global/en/resources/podcasts/quidelortho-science-bytes.

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

With expertise spanning clinical chemistry, immunoassay, immunohematology and molecular testing, QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a leading global provider of diagnostic solutions, delivering fast, accurate and reliable results that help improve patient outcomes – from the point of care to lab, clinic to hospital. Building on a legacy of innovation, QuidelOrtho works with healthcare providers to advance diagnostics that connect insights with solutions, defining a clearer path for informed decisions and better care.

Investor Contact: 
Juliet Cunningham
Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media Contact: 
D. Nikki Wheeler
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE QuidelOrtho Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

QuidelOrtho to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

QuidelOrtho to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) (the "Company" or "QuidelOrtho"), a global leader of in vitro diagnostics, announced today that it will report ...
QuidelOrtho Showcases Leadership in Transfusion Medicine at AABB 2025

QuidelOrtho Showcases Leadership in Transfusion Medicine at AABB 2025

QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL), a global leader of in vitro diagnostics, will highlight its ongoing commitment to transfusion medicine...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Data Analytics

Data Analytics

Data Analytics

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics