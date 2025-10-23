Informatics Illuminated: Science Bytes Podcast Explores the Power Behind Smarter Diagnostics

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL), a global leader in in vitro diagnostics, has released Episode 52 of its Science Bytes podcast, featuring George Wierschem, MBA, MT(ASCP), Senior Global Product Manager – Informatics.

George Wierschem, MBA, MT(ASCP), Senior Global Product Manager – Informatics QuidelOrtho Science Bytes Episode 52: The Power of Informatics in Clinical Decision-Making

In the episode titled "The Power of Informatics in Clinical Decision-Making," Wierschem shares how informatics platforms are transforming laboratory operations by connecting instruments, data systems and clinical decisions. Drawing on over 30 years of laboratory experience, he explains how informatics has evolved from a helpful tool to a critical engine driving lab efficiency, data integrity and patient care.

Key insights include:

Insight in an instant: Informatics turns data into decisions

Smarter workflows: Automation speeds up results and reduces error

Point-of-care confidence: Ensures quality across decentralized testing

testing Built-in security: Cyber-safe systems that don't slow you down

Trustworthy data: Tracks every step for full accountability

This episode underscores how informatics is helping labs stay agile, secure and future-ready – especially as demands for speed and accuracy continue to grow.

The QuidelOrtho Science Bytes podcast is available on major streaming platforms and at: https://www.quidelortho.com/global/en/resources/podcasts/quidelortho-science-bytes.

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

With expertise spanning clinical chemistry, immunoassay, immunohematology and molecular testing, QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a leading global provider of diagnostic solutions, delivering fast, accurate and reliable results that help improve patient outcomes – from the point of care to lab, clinic to hospital. Building on a legacy of innovation, QuidelOrtho works with healthcare providers to advance diagnostics that connect insights with solutions, defining a clearer path for informed decisions and better care.

Investor Contact:

Juliet Cunningham

Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Contact:

D. Nikki Wheeler

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE QuidelOrtho Corporation