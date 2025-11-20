The Power of Prevention: Detecting Diabetes Before It Strikes

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL), a global leader in in vitro diagnostics, has released Episode 53 of its Science Bytes podcast, featuring Qian Ding, MD, PhD, Senior Medical Affairs Manager, QuidelOrtho, an expert in clinical and laboratory medicine with deep experience in healthcare information systems and data analytics.

In the episode titled "Don't Wait for the Wake-Up Call," Dr. Ding explains why early detection of diabetes is a clinical and economic priority. With diabetes affecting millions of people worldwide – many undiagnosed until complications arise – early testing offers a critical opportunity to shift care from reactive to proactive. Dr. Ding shares how modern laboratory platforms and emerging biomarkers are helping clinicians intervene sooner, personalize care and prevent long-term harm.

Key insights include:

Early action saves lives: Detecting diabetes before complications occur changes the patient's health trajectory.

Detecting diabetes before complications occur changes the patient's health trajectory. Beyond glucose: Emerging biomarkers like C-peptide, pro-insulin and adiponectin offer a more complete metabolic picture.

Emerging biomarkers like C-peptide, pro-insulin and adiponectin offer a more complete metabolic picture. Smarter labs, faster answers: Automation-ready platforms deliver reliable results quickly, supporting timely clinical decisions.

Automation-ready platforms deliver reliable results quickly, supporting timely clinical decisions. Economic impact: Early testing reduces costly interventions and aligns with value-based care models.

Early testing reduces costly interventions and aligns with value-based care models. Equity in care: Tailored testing strategies ensure accurate diagnosis across diverse populations.

This episode underscores how collaboration between labs and clinicians can help close the loop between diagnostics and care – empowering better outcomes and healthier futures.

The QuidelOrtho Science Bytes podcast is available on major streaming platforms and at: https://www.quidelortho.com/global/en/resources/podcasts/quidelortho-science-bytes.

