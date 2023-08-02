Information and Communications Technology Industry Support Continues with BICSI Japan Renewal

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Support for the expansion of the technology and telecommunications services industry in Japan continues with the renewal of the affiliate agreement with BICSI Japan, effective 1 July 2023.

BICSI, a global professional association supporting the advancement of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry, has renewed its agreement with affiliate BICSI Japan, located in Chuo-ku, Tokyo.

BICSI Japan remains a part of the global community with the other corporate affiliates, BICSI South Pacific and BICSI India, the newest addition, to provide support for the training, education, promotion, and management of ICT professionals, as well as to advance the technical expertise, capabilities, and safety of telecommunication networks and services for residential and commercial properties in its territory. BICSI and BICSI Japan both strive to enhance, equip, and promote the subject-matter experts within the ICT industry through training and education, certifications, and networking.

"It brings immense satisfaction to collaborate with and witness this remarkable team as they lead BICSI Japan toward becoming a thriving and dynamic ICT community," says John H. Daniels, chief executive officer of BICSI. "We eagerly anticipate deepening our collaboration, united in BICSI's mission to bolster the ICT profession, and wholeheartedly support the valued BICSI members and credential holders across Japan through collective nurturing and advancement."

"We are very happy to join the BICSI global community," says Tadashi Akiyama, RCDD, BICSI Japan affiliate representative. "Through BICSI Japan, I would like to continue to contribute to the development of Japan's ICT industry and the relationship between Japan and this community."

BICSI Japan will hold its 2023 District Conference & Exhibition 14-15 November at the Ochanomizu Sola City Conference Center, focusing on ICT information transmission system technology.

About BICSI:
BICSI is a professional association supporting the advancement of the information and communications technology (ICT) profession and currently serves more than 26,000 members and credential holders. BICSI is the preeminent resource for the Connected World. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, BICSI membership spans nearly 100 countries.

