Information and communications technology services in education market size to grow by USD 41.71 billion from 2021 to 2026; Growth driven by increasing emphasis on cloud computing - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The information and communications technology services in education market size is estimated to grow by USD 41.71 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 5.32% according to Technavio. The growth of the market is driven by factors such as increasing emphasis on cloud computing, rising investments in developing ICT infrastructure, and the growing demand for ICT outsourcing services. Technological advances have led to an increase in the adoption of cloud-based solutions in the education sector. Cloud computing allows schools and universities to measure the academic growth of students, as most cloud-based applications offer built-in analytics. Cloud computing technologies such as infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), software as a service (SaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS) provide enhanced data protection and data storage services. They also provide enhanced accessibility as well as agility, and ease of service. Many such benefits are increasing the adoption of cloud-based solutions in the education sector, which is driving the growth of the market.

Vendors : 15+, including AdEPT Technology Group plc, Adobe Inc., Bell Techlogix, Cisco Systems Inc., D2L Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Gaia Technologies Plc, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Joskos Solutions Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Mindtree Ltd., NetApp Inc., Oracle Corp., Systems Engineering, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Zunesis Inc., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (PreK-12 and Higher education) and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America )

Information and Communications Technology Services in Education Market – Major Challenges

Data privacy and security risks

Lack of skilled IT professionals in educational institutes

System integration and interoperability issues

Many students are less aware of the risk of cyberattacks and data loss. Hence, the threat of cybersecurity is high in the market. Students often lack the basic knowledge of fundamental safety guidelines while working with ICT technologies. This makes them vulnerable to cyberattacks on social media and other online platforms. Thus, it is imperative for educational institutes to protect student data by employing effective data security solutions.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Information and Communications Technology Services in Education Market – Regional Analysis

The report analyzes the growth of the market across regions such as North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will account for 34% of the market growth during the forecast period. The region is witnessing a significant increase in investments in the development of ICT infrastructure across educational institutions. Also, the number of outsourcing services in the education sector has been increasing in the region. Furthermore, the strong presence of many local and international players is driving the growth of the information and communications technology services in education market in North America.

Information and Communications Technology Services in Education Market – Vendor Analysis

The global information and communication technology services in education market is fragmented. The region has a healthy mix of both regional and international vendors. The vendors in the market are competing in terms of innovative ICT services and service delivery methods. They are offering several value-added services to educational institutions to maintain their competitiveness. The high focus on inorganic growth through the acquisition of new brands, collaborations, and partnerships and the increase in organic growth via new product launches will intensify the competition in the market. Some of the key vendors covered in the report includes:

AdEPT Technology Group plc - The company offers solutions for information and communications technology services in education with small groups or individuals that can work with 3D environments and images on desktop PCs or laptops. The company offers this service under the brand name Education Security Solutions.

- The company offers solutions for information and communications technology services in education with small groups or individuals that can work with 3D environments and images on desktop PCs or laptops. The company offers this service under the brand name Education Security Solutions. Adobe Inc. - The company offers solutions for information and communications technology services in education with tools that empower students to think creatively and communicate expressively, so they can turn their classroom ideas into college and career opportunities. The company offers this service under the brand name Creative cloud for education.

- The company offers solutions for information and communications technology services in education with tools that empower students to think creatively and communicate expressively, so they can turn their classroom ideas into college and career opportunities. The company offers this service under the brand name Creative cloud for education. Bell Techlogix - The company offers solutions for information and communications technology services in education by providing craft technology programs that fit varying-sized budgets. Also, the company offers multiple software licensing types, digital curriculum, LMS and administration system strategies for optimal procurement, implementation, and s, upport. These services are offered by the company under the brand name Bell Techlogix.

The information and communications technology services in education market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this information and communications technology services in education market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the information and communications technology services in education market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the information and communications technology services in education market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the information and communications technology services in education market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of information and communications technology services in education market vendors

The drone technology market in the education sector is expected to grow by USD 499.16 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.53%. The market is segmented by application (security surveillance and learning), end-user (higher education sector and K-12 sector), and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

is expected to grow by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.53%. The market is segmented by application (security surveillance and learning), end-user (higher education sector and K-12 sector), and geography ( , APAC, , , and and ). The mixed reality in education sector market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 72.49% from 2022 to 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 250,820.83 thousand . The market is segmented by product (hardware and software), end-user (higher education and K-12), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

Information and Communications Technology Services in Education Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.32% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 41.71 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.26 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AdEPT Technology Group plc, Adobe Inc., Bell Techlogix, Cisco Systems Inc., D2L Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Gaia Technologies Plc, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Joskos Solutions Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Mindtree Ltd., NetApp Inc., Oracle Corp., Systems Engineering, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Zunesis Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

