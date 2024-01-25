Information And Communications Technology Services in Education Market to record USD 89.72 billion Growth, Cisco Systems Inc., Amazon.com Inc., and Apple Inc. Emerge as Dominant Players - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The information and communications technology services in education market size to grow by USD 89.72 billion from 2023 to 2028, progressing at a CAGR of 9.42% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall environment. AdEPT Technology Group plc, Adobe Inc., Apple Inc., Blackboard Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D2L Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Gaia Technologies Plc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Promethean World Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Zunesis Inc., Bell Techlogix Inc., and Joskos Solutions Ltd. are the key companies.

Adobe Inc - The company offers Adobe Creative Cloud to help students develop skills needed in K-12, higher education, and the modern workforce.

The rising investments are key factors driving the growth. Governments in developed and developing nations are significantly increasing their spending on (ICT) in educational institutions due to technological advancements and heightened student competition. Additionally, government initiatives like India's Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) focus on establishing smart schools and enhancing ICT skills among secondary-stage students.

The increasing adoption of DevOps is a major trend in the growth.

is a major trend in the growth. The lack of skilled IT professionals in educational institutes is one of the key challenges hindering growth.

The market cover the following areas:

The market analysis include End-user, Component, and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing demand for software-defined infrastructure, Increasing adoption of DevOps in the education market, and rising demand for application outsourcing as the prime reasons driving the information and communications technology services in the education market growth during the next few years.

The pre K-12 segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Schools worldwide use a range of information and communications technology tools for communication, content creation, storage, and management. Modern technologies like adaptive learning, learning analytics, and support systems such as learning and content management systems have led to increased adoption of cloud computing. This trend, including the rise of software as a Service (SaaS), drives growth, with many companies offering cloud-based solutions to schools.

Impact of ICT Services on Education: Transforming Learning Through Technology

ICT services in education sector, such as e-learning platforms and LMS, offer numerous benefits, including improved accessibility, interactive learning experiences, and personalized education. Cloud-based solutions enable flexible and scalable infrastructure, while video conferencing tools facilitate remote learning. Mobile apps and adaptive learning tech enhance engagement, and VR/AR tools provide immersive learning environments. AI-powered systems and educational ERP streamline administrative tasks. Cybersecurity and IoT ensure a secure and connected learning environment, while 3D printing and blockchain drive innovation. Digital accessibility tools and open-source resources foster inclusive education, shaping the future of learning.

