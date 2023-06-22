Information Services Group (ISG) Names Navisite a Leader in SAP Ecosystem 2023 U.S. Report

Leading global technology research and advisory firm recognizes Navisite's Leadership for SAP S/4HANA system transformation for midmarket companies

ANDOVER, Mass., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite today announced that leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) has recognized Navisite as a Leader for SAP S/4HANA System Transformation – Midmarket in the ISG Provider Lens™️ SAP Ecosystem 2023 report for the U.S.

"We're honored to be named a leader by ISG for our SAP services," said Mark Clayman, CEO of Navisite. "This recognition reflects our commitment to providing the highest levels of SAP expertise to help customers move to S/4HANA and adopt SAP cloud technologies. We understand the unique challenges of the midmarket and bring the SAP credentials, capabilities, and services customers need to achieve their transformation goals."

The SAP S/4HANA System Transformation – Midmarket quadrant assesses consulting and system integration service providers offering a rapid turnaround for SAP S/4HANA implementations for clients in the midmarket. The providers should be able to deploy SAP solutions using multiple methodologies, including packaged solutions, and deliver cloud transformations and services through RISE with SAP.  

According to Tarun Vaid, senior lead analyst at ISG, "Navisite leads with a strategic focus on meeting the requirements of mid and upper-mid clients and offering SAP-qualified solutions aligned with SAP GTM."

This report follows on the heels of recognition by ISG for Navisite's public cloud capabilities. In 2022, ISG named Navisite a Leader for "Consulting and Transformation Services – Midmarket" in the ISG Provider Lens™️ Public Cloud – Solutions and Services U.S. Report.

To learn more about ISG's designation of Navisite as a Leader in its SAP Ecosystem Report, read the report.

About Navisite
Navisite is a trusted digital transformation partner for growing and established global brands. Through our highly specialized teams, industry solutions, business process expertise, and application services, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to modernize, build, and support more agile, resilient, and expanding businesses. Our strategic advisory and transformation services advance innovation with comprehensive cloud, enterprise application, data management, intelligent automation, and cybersecurity solutions, empowering customers to navigate change and meet new demands at any point in their journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com.

