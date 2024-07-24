Information Technology (IT) Market Size In Chile is set to grow by USD 4.76 billion from 2024-2028, Increased adoption of cloud-based services boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The information technology (IT) market size in Chile is estimated to grow by USD 4.76 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.59% during the forecast period. Increased adoption of cloud-based services is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of AI. However, data privacy and security risk in cloud-based services poses a challenge. Key market players include Accenture Plc, ADEXUS S.A, Alphabet Inc., Amisoft, Atos SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, SONDA S.A., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Verizon Communications Inc..

Information Technology (IT) Market In Chile Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.59% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 4769.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.53 Regional analysis Chile Performing market contribution South America at 100% Key countries Chile and South America Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, ADEXUS S.A, Alphabet Inc., Amisoft, Atos SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, SONDA S.A., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Verizon Communications Inc.

Chilean enterprises are integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into their IT services to automate processes, enhance efficiency, and reduce costs associated with paperwork. AI improves information services by categorizing and tagging data, applying structure to unstructured data, streamlining information, enhancing security, and improving data quality. In October 2021, Chile presented its National Policy on AI, which serves as a roadmap for AI development and adoption. This trend is expected to boost the IT market in Chile by increasing the efficiency of vendors and driving growth during the forecast period.

The Information Technology market in Chile is experiencing significant growth, driven by trends such as cloud computing, machine learning, and big data. Businesses and organizations in various sectors like hospitals, banks, shops, prisons, hotels, airports, and train stations are increasingly adopting IT solutions for automation and data analytics. The IT industry is innovating at a rapid scale, with a focus on database management, software AI, and 5G network rollout. According to market analysts, the technological industry in Chile is expected to grow, with an emphasis on cybersecurity due to the rise in cyberattacks. The government is providing support through initiatives like the Internet of Things and Chile Hardware and Chile Personal Computer projects. The IT sector is also seeing the integration of computers and internet into daily life, leading to increased private and government consumption. Data centers and libraries are becoming essential for effective database management. Overall, the IT market in Chile is poised for growth and innovation.

The IT market in Chile faces significant challenges in the adoption of cloud services due to data privacy and security risks. Cloud security management is a complex task for vendors, as online data needs to be secured from unauthorized access to cloud-based infrastructure. Public cloud infrastructure, with its multi-tenant architecture and shared resources, is particularly vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Hackers can easily gain access to cloud-based data storage systems, putting organizations at risk. Vendors must encrypt clients' data and implement multi-factor authentication systems to secure access to IT systems. Regulatory guidelines for cloud security management should also be followed. The ease of procuring and accessing cloud services can provide hackers with opportunities to exploit loopholes and vulnerabilities. The increasing adoption of cloud services in Chile over the past few years has led to a rise in cybersecurity threats. In August 2022 , a Chilean government agency experienced a ransomware attack targeting Microsoft tools and VMware ESXi servers. To mitigate these risks, vendors must prioritize data privacy and security in their cloud offerings.

Type 1.1 Services

1.2 Hardware

1.3 Software End-user 2.1 BFSI

2.2 IT and telecom

2.3 Government

2.4 Healthcare

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 South America

1.1 Services- The IT services market in Chile encompasses consulting, learning and training, development and integration, hardware maintenance and support, IT management, process management, and software support. The consulting and software maintenance and support services segments are poised for growth due to the need for improved business delivery systems and cost-effective models. The shift from on-premises to cloud-based software and IT infrastructure deployment is another significant factor driving market expansion. Enterprises in Chile are adopting cloud-based services to modernize their businesses and leverage technologies like Big Data, AI, and IoT. This digital transformation is expected to boost the demand for IT services, including education and training, during the forecast period.

The Information Technology (IT) market in Chile is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing demand for digital transformation across various industries. The market encompasses ICT (Information and Communication Technology) sectors, including hardware, software, IT services, and telecommunication services. Chile's IT industry is witnessing substantial investments in digital technology, with a focus on cyber security, artificial intelligence, robotics, and automation. The enterprise size spectrum, from small to large, is embracing IT solutions to streamline operations and enhance productivity. Chile's cybersecurity landscape is evolving, with growing concerns over data privacy and protection. The rollout of 5G networks is expected to revolutionize the IT industry, boosting broadband consumption and cloud computing adoption. Data analytics, machine learning, big data, and data center solutions are gaining traction, fueled by the increasing availability of data and the need for actionable insights. The IT industry is also grappling with cyberattacks, emphasizing the importance of robust security measures. Analysts predict continued growth in IT investments, IT infrastructure development, and technological innovation in Chile.

