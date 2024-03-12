Information to be Provided Today at Thomson Reuters Investor Day

TORONTO, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) will host its 2024 Investor Day in New York today beginning at 8:00 am EDT. The company's senior management team will deliver a series of presentations outlining the company's operating strategy, growth plans and capital structure, and include question-and-answer sessions for institutional investors and coverage analysts.

Today's Investor Day materials include forward-looking information for Thomson Reuters. This forward-looking information and all the Investor Day presentation materials can be found in the "Investor Relations" section of the Thomson Reuters website. A replay of the Investor Day webcast will be posted to the Thomson Reuters website later today.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.com.

