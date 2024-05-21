FRISCO, Texas, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Informativ, the leading provider of compliance solutions, credit reporting and data enrichment to automotive dealers, lenders, and other end markets, is proud to announce it earned the 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™ by Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Informativ. According to the survey, 89% of employees said Informativ is a Great Place To Work – 32 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Some highlights from the company's Great Place To Work® survey include:

Informativ Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™ Post this

97% of employees say they are made to feel welcome when joining the company

95% say employees care about each other

92% say management is approachable and easy to talk to

"Earning the Great Place To Work Certification is a testament to each and every person at Informativ and the incredible effort they put into making our workplace a positive and fulfilling environment," said David Carner, CEO at Informativ. "I couldn't be prouder of their hard work, passion, and contributions that have not only shaped Informativ but have also created an environment where everyone feels valued, supported, and empowered."

Informativ, which brought together three companies and rebranded in January 2023, has focused on creating the "B.E.S.T." company and culture. B.E.S.T. represents the company's values of Be the Lighthouse, Embrace and Drive Change, Seek and Create Sincere Connections, and Trust, Respect, and Do the Right Thing.

To reinforce and acknowledge the values, the company has BESTie awards where employees nominate each other for living the company's values. Every quarter, five winners are selected and awarded with monetary prizes and a chance to join Informativ's President's Club trip to popular destinations like Costa Rica and Banff, Canada.

Informativ also formed Informativ Gives Back, the company's charitable initiative. Every month a group of employees from across the company designates a charity the company and employees can support. A few of the charities supported to date include Meals on Wheels, Beautify Fresno, and The Patriot House.

Informativ also prioritizes employee development and growth through structured meetings with managers that include "check-in" questions where employees can share how they are feeling about work overall, their wellbeing, growth, work relationships, impact, and productivity. The company also encourages all team members to set goals and create development plans.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Informativ stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

INFORMATIV IS HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: www.informativ.com/careers/

About Informativ

Informativ, which brings together top credit and compliance technology companies, Credit Bureau Connection, Dealer Safeguard Solutions, and CreditDriver, offers credit reporting, compliance solutions, and data enrichment to the automotive and general consumer finance industries across the United States. The Company optimizes and automates the consumer finance qualification process through a fast, easy-to-use, and secure software platform made available to its extensive network of software affiliate partners. Informativ's products and solutions place a heavy emphasis on compliance and identity verification to support the credit application and credit report process. Please visit www.informativ.com for additional information.

SOURCE Informativ