Leading Credit and Automotive Compliance Technology Company, Informativ, Unveils New Mobile App That Prevents ID Fraud and Enforces a Compliant Sales Process

Technology showcased at booth 4721W at the automotive industry's biggest trade show, NADA.

FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Informativ ("Informativ" or the "Company"), a provider of credit-focused lead enrichment, credit report and compliance solutions to automotive dealers, lenders, and other end markets, today announced the release of its new mobile app. The app, available to the company's 30,000+ users, gives dealers more control over their compliance process by placing it in the palm of their hands.

Compliance and fraud prevention mobile app.
The app is powered by Informativ's Dealer Safeguard compliance technology, which is the only platform serving the automotive industry that provides a proactive, consistent, and enforceable compliance process that complements and enhances a dealership's current sales process while ensuring it meets all the obligations of the FTC's Safeguards rule for administrative and physical compliance.

"Dealers are really under the gun when it comes to compliance," said Doug Fusco, founder of Dealer Safeguard Solutions (now Informativ). "Our mobile app breaks the bad habit of capturing and storing a customer's private information on an employee's personal device, while still offering the speed and convenience of a mobile device. The app also reduces and simplifies time at the desk and ensures all deals are compliant and every dealership is protected."

The app also enables the best and fastest way to check for ID fraud which, according to a recent Experian study, grew more than 22% in 2023. The app includes an easy way for dealers to scan a customer's driver's license and verify it against 250+ barcode formats from every state. To date the technology has detected 33% more instances of fraud resulting in more than $100M in savings for dealers and lenders.

Dealers attending NADA in Las Vegas February 2-4, 2024, can meet with the Informativ team and see the app in action at booth 4721W. The app is available for download in the Apple and Google Play stores.

Top dealers will also be sharing how Informativ's technology enables them to control their credit, compliance, and sales process during an NADA Live Stage presentation on Friday, February 2, 2024, at 2:00pm PT on the NADA Live Stage. Click here to learn more.

About Informativ
Informativ, which brings together top credit and compliance technology companies, Credit Bureau Connection, Dealer Safeguard Solutions, and CreditDriver, offers credit-focused, mobile-first lead generation, credit report and compliance solutions to the automotive and general consumer finance industries across the United States. The Company optimizes and automates the consumer finance qualification process through a fast, easy-to-use, and secure software platform made available to its extensive network of software affiliate partners. Informativ's products and solutions place a heavy emphasis on compliance and identity verification to support the credit application and credit report process. Please visit www.informativ.com for additional information.

