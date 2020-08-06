Informed XP Awarded SBA 8(a) and WBENC WOSB, Women-Owned Small Business Certification

WASHINGTON, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informed XP is honored to announce two new significant certifications: 8(a) and Women-owned Small Business (WOSB) accreditation, awarded through the Small Business Association (SBA) and the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). SBA and WBENC conduct a rigorous process to certify and demonstrate Informed XP's commitment to diversity, success and leading by example. Tina Williams, Informed XP founder and principal says, "Diversity and inclusion are key ingredients to success. We are excited for Informed XP to be recognized in this way."

WOSB certification has recently become more stringent, requiring a third-party to verify ownership, operation and control by a woman or women. Informed XP met WBENC's high standards for WOSB certification with credentials that satisfy supplier-diversity requirements for both federal and commercial entities.

Acceptance into the 8(a) business development program enables small businesses to gain access to training, marketing and technical assistance to thrive in the public sector. Informed XP will now reach beyond private industry to a wider customer base who need specialized capabilities in human-centered design, user and customer experience (UX/CX), and service design.

Informed XP is uniquely positioned with 8(a), WOSB certification, a premier D.C. Metropolitan location, valuable expertise in human centered design and the certifications to satisfy government and diversity supplier requirements. "We're excited because this opens the door for us to bring our dynamic energy to more clients. Diversity stimulates our team to enjoy the work they do and excel professionally," says Williams. These programs accelerate visibility for the growing company, with the potential to attract large firms and federal agencies that will have access to Informed XP's expertise.

To learn more about Informed XP and its diverse portfolio of human-centered design projects visit us at www.informedxp.com.

About CTW Solutions LLC dba Informed XP

Informed XP channels the power of evidence and design to craft compelling experiences for humans, helping them discover and comprehend information to complete meaningful actions. Leaders in UX and CX, we leverage modern, user-centered approaches such as design thinking, lean and agile to clarify strategy and accelerate transformation. We find the problems worth solving and passionately pursue outcomes for companies large and small. Forward-thinking, curious and collaborative, Informed XP embraces change to innovate IoT solutions and the digital world.

SOURCE Informed XP

Related Links

https://www.informedxp.com/

