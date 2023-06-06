Informed.IQ launches availability of AI-Powered Verifications for financial institutions in AWS Marketplace

InformedIQ

06 Jun, 2023, 12:35 ET

Availability allows streamlined onboarding and wider reach for Informed's automation services for lenders

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Informed.IQ, a leader in modernizing verifications for financial institutions like Westlake, CPS, DriveTime, and Origence, today announced the general availability of its platform in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). By launching in AWS Marketplace, Informed's customers and prospects can now access a streamlined onboarding experience, including consolidated billing.

"Having an offering in AWS Marketplace allows our customers and prospects to easily access Informed's services and realize streamlined onboarding benefits. We are excited about the offer since it creates significant value for current and potential customers who feel AWS Marketplace is the preferred medium for purchasing software solutions," said Justin Wickett, CEO of Informed.IQ.

Informed's AI and modeling perform complex calculations, ensuring accuracy, identifying omissions, reducing bias and combating fraud. With a 99% accuracy rate and guaranteed service rates, lenders and dealers can focus less on legal and regulatory concerns and more on developing strong customer relationships. Informed's technology goes beyond image recognition (OCR), detecting defects and omissions, and providing insights. And it provides real-time, automated loan processing capabilities enabling lenders to reduce bias, comply with regulatory requirements and be audit ready.

About Informed.IQ

Informed uses AI and ML to instantly verify income, assets, residence, insurance, auto stipulations, credit stipulations and more, enabling real-time, reliable credit decisions without bias. Informed's ML models are trained to process hundreds of document types and consumer-permissioned data sources, automating stipulation clearance for lenders.

In 2022, Informed processed over 4 million consumer credit applications for major US lenders, automating over $110 billion in loan originations to date. Informed automates verifications with 99% accuracy in seconds with no humans-in-the-loop.

Originally focused on auto lending, where six of the top ten auto lenders use the solution, financial institutions now use Informed for mortgages, credit cards, personal and student loans, and automated bank account openings. Founded in 2016, Informed.IQ raised $20M in 2021 from notable investors including Nyca Partners and US Venture Partners. To learn more, visit informediq.com and follow Informed on LinkedIn.

