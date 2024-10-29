Infor's Industry Research Study Reveals Value Drivers Shared by Highly Productive Organizations

Flagship global research reveals how high-performing organizations achieve true value creation from their technology investments

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud complete company, has released the results of its recent global research study – one of the largest of its kind – exposing the key attributes of highly productive organizations and how they drive value from digital transformation.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/infor/9277852-en-infor-industry-research-study-how-possible-happens

How Possible Happens Research Report Insights

The research study polled 3,600 global respondents across 14 countries and 7 industries, revealing that 75% of organizations anticipate a 20% boost in efficiency over the next three years. Additionally, 80% of organizations agree that success will depend on the adoption of new technologies. To drive these measures, 78% of companies polled plan to increase their tech investments by 20% or greater [over the next three years]. Machine learning and generative AI stand out as most referenced technical drivers of improved efficiency.

"Companies in manufacturing, distribution and healthcare continue to face significant changes in their industries and businesses," said Kevin Samuelson, Infor CEO. "Our research can help provide specific data and insights on how to successfully deploy technology and innovation to unlock value in a fast changing world. Every organization wants to implement technology as a primary driver of value creation. The research that we have done identifies the "Vectors to Value" that the most productive organizations use as a blueprint for success. Organizations need to optimize and continuously improve processes; embrace the power of advanced technology; push data in decision-making; and keep customer requirements front and center. By aligning with these vectors, organizations can increase overall business productivity and therefore drive true value creation and competitive advantage."

Dr. Chris Brauer, Director of Innovation at the Institute of Management Studies at the University of London comments, "The research undertaken by Infor makes it clear that the real challenge isn't just about adopting technology, but the mindset and cultural shift needed to unlock its value. Organizations that succeed will be those ready to evolve their processes and fully embrace data-driven readiness, gaining clarity of vision for the future. It's a great look for what's to come."

For more insights into the attributes that high-performers share and to download the report How Possible Happens: Filling the 'value-void' with technology-driven productivity, visit https://www.infor.com/how-possible-happens.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

For more information:

Christina Ledger

Senior Director, Infor Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Infor