Infortrend Increases Random Access Performance of Scale-out NAS with SSD Cache

TAIPEI, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, increases performance of its EonStor CS scale-out NAS product by adding SSD cache to provide both high sequential and random performance.

EonStor CS is a scale-out NAS solution that offers high scalability via both scale-out and scale-up expansion options. As storage demands grow, users can subsequently scale-out cluster system to 144 nodes for achieving 100+ PB capacity and 100 Gbps performance. Since there are two kinds of workloads, i.e. large streaming reads/writes and small random reads/writes, it is necessary for smooth enterprise workflow to provide a storage solution that can handle both well. Infortrend added up to 4 SSDs to each node of CS to cache file metadata as well as small-size files which are usually transferred in small-size random I/O. And large sequential file I/O workloads are directly processed by HDD.

The main benefit of built-in SSD cache is improved response time for file operation tasks, such as file list and folder summary, thanks to low latency of SSD. Also, SSD has good random access performance, so performance for users' random requests of small files read/write is greatly improved. Compared to all-flash array, CS is a cost-effective solution of high-performance storage with lowered cost and high capacity for massive data volumes.

"We upgraded CS scale-out NAS with SSDs for files cache, so now CS can provide quick response time for users' random requests and increased performance for small files read and write tasks. This solution will be especially appealing for modern lean enterprises as it is much more cost-effective than all-flash storage," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning.

About Infortrend

