Infortrend's SAN Storage Selected by One of Top Three K-Pop Entertainment Groups for Video Post-Production

TAIPEI, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, announced that one of the major entertainment groups in K-pop industry has chosen its storage solution for video post-production. The entertainment company has been Infortrend's customer for over a decade as its M&E storage solutions enable smooth media workloads from video editing and rendering to archiving.

Ranked as one of the top three entertainment groups in Korea, the company features world-renowned K-pop artists, and its YouTube channel has reached around 2 billion views. As an established benchmark of the industry, the company produces a substantial amount of promotional videos, including music videos, trailers, behind-the-scenes, vlogs, and more. They are created by the dedicated post-production team using Final Cut Pro.

Due to the ever-increasing content production and demand for ultra-high definition videos, the company recently planned to expand its storage infrastructure. The main requirement for storage is reliability to safeguard the content created by the artists. Furthermore, it must offer high throughput for up to 21 simultaneous editing processes.

As an existing customer, the entertainment company was confident in the reliability and performance of Infortrend's solutions. This time, they have chosen EonStor DS SAN storage, which supports up to 448 drives, allowing for PB-level capacity to store created content. In total, six appliances of DS 4016 were deployed and expanded with JBODs. DS offers multiple data protection mechanisms, such as RAID, data snapshot, and local and remote replication.

"Having been a customer of Infortrend for over ten years, we've been using its SAN storage to create tons of eye-catching videos with over 6PB of multimedia data. In our experience, Infortrend storage is the best solution for video editing," – said the Managing Director and Director of the Video Production Division of the Entertainment Group.

