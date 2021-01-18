Infosys Accredited with Google Cloud Partner Specialization for Data and Analytics

- Infosys is among the top global SIs to have achieved the Partner Specialization from Google Cloud augmenting Infosys Cobalt capabilities

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), the global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been accredited with the Google Cloud Partner Specialization in the data and analytics space. Infosys achieved this recognition by successfully demonstrating end-to-end capabilities on Google Cloud including data ingestion, streaming, querying, exploration, analysis, storage, and warehousing on cloud. Infosys is among the top global system integrators (SI) to be accredited with this specialization.

As a qualified Google Cloud partner, Infosys has showcased technical proficiency, robust methodology, strong industry expertise, and proven success in specialized data and analytics solutions and service areas. These data and analytics offerings, part of Infosys Cobalt, together with AI capabilities help migrate workloads to Google Cloud, modernize data landscapes, and optimize costs paving the way for AI and cloud native digital transformation for enterprises.

"Businesses across virtually all segments and industries are looking for ways to drive more insights and value from their data," said Nina Harding, Chief of Global Partner Programs & Strategy at Google Cloud. "In achieving this Specialization, Infosys has demonstrated the highest level of expertise helping customers implement data-driven strategies with Google Cloud's data and analytics products and capabilities."

Satish HC, Executive Vice President, Head Global Services - Data and Analytics at Infosys said, "Achieving the Google Cloud Partner Specialization is a key milestone in the journey of Infosys Data and Analytics capabilities. Meeting the requisite standards further strengthens the Infosys Cobalt proposition on Google Cloud. Infosys being an accredited partner provides delivery assurance on complex Google Cloud implementations along with Google Cloud-native accelerators and offers time-to-market advantage for Enterprises."

To know more about Infosys data and analytics offerings on Google Cloud, please visit - https://www.infosys.com/services/data-analytics/offerings/data-analytics-specialization-space.html

