Infosys and AWS Enter Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Financial Institutions' Cloud Transformation Across Europe, Middle East and Africa

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a new Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services Inc (AWS). The three-year collaboration will deliver technology transformation and industry specific solutions to financial organizations supported by joint investments into go-to-market and delivery capabilities across the EMEA region.

Working together, Infosys and AWS will support financial organizations, like retail banking at NatWest Group, in accelerating their cloud adoption journeys leveraging industry proven capabilities to deliver specialized end-to-end cloud migration and modernization services. Customers will receive transformative cloud services from AWS, domain knowledge and delivery from Infosys, and Infosys Capital Markets' expertise to transform business models and modernize applications, delivering operational efficiency.

As part of Infosys Cobalt , a set of services, solutions, and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey, the collaboration will deliver industry specific use cases that leverage AWS's cloud native innovation including generative AI and data analytics. Customers will also benefit from production-ready shared toolsets, certified architectural and security blueprints to accelerate adoption and ensure compliance.

Bringing together the synergies of Infosys and AWS will also ensure greater business agility reacting to rapidly evolving market conditions and regulatory change as organizations restructure their business models and accelerate their migration to the cloud away from conventional managed datacenters. The underpinning flow of skills sharing between AWS and Infosys will support the entire customer journey focusing on outcome-based delivery to ensure technical alignment and reduce business risk.

To catalyze growth across Europe, Middle East and Africa, Infosys and AWS will jointly create go-to-market strategies and make co-investments over the next three years. Key areas of collaboration include accelerating growth of existing large-scale transformations, collaborating with FinTech partners to bring new cloud-based solutions to the market, and investing in co-innovation to deliver new products and services.

Wendy Redshaw, CDIO, Retail NatWest Group, said, "We see collaboration, strategic alignment, and engineering excellence as essential elements of successful partnerships. This relationship between Infosys and AWS embodies these elements and will help us to better support and protect our customers by leveraging cloud reliability, security, and scalability."

Dennis Gada, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Banking & Financial Services, Infosys, said, "AWS is a pioneer in cloud innovation, and by bringing together our expertise in delivering technology transformation at scale and our unwavering customer centric approach, we are excited to bring a comprehensive and industry-leading offering to our financial services clients in Europe, Middle East and Africa. By leveraging Infosys Cobalt's industry cloud solutions, assets and frameworks, we are committed to helping financial organizations accelerate their business outcomes."

Mark Jopling, Director of GFS EMEA Sales, AWS, said, "Together with Infosys, we will extend the reach of our combined services and expertise to help financial institutions innovate more quickly and increase their agility as they continue facing rapidly changing economic conditions. Combining our cutting-edge cloud innovation with Infosys' technology transformation expertise, we now offer customers more capabilities and solutions to specific financial industry challenges at speed and scale."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, our ability to attract and retain personnel, our transition to hybrid work model, economic uncertainties, technological innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, and our corporate actions including acquisitions. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Dena Tahmasebi, Director of Communications EMEA, Infosys | [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Infosys