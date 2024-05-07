Infosys and ServiceNow Strengthen Strategic Collaboration to Transform Customer Experiences with Generative AI-powered Industry Solutions

Infosys Cobalt cloud offerings and ServiceNow Now Assist to help enterprises increase productivity, enhance efficiency, and improve user experience

The collaboration is currently enabling customers such as Carrier to address key business problems

Infosys to double training investment, certifying more than 3,500 employees with ServiceNow GenAI skills

LAS VEGAS, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, today announced a strengthened collaboration to transform customer experiences with generative AI-powered industry solutions, at ServiceNow's annual customer and partner event Knowledge 2024. The collaboration aims to increase productivity, enhance efficiency, and improve user experience for organizations by combining ServiceNow's Now Assist generative AI capabilities and Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions, and platforms designed to accelerate cloud-powered enterprise transformation. As part of this broader AI-first, industry-first strategy, Infosys will also double its investment in training by certifying more than 3,500 employees with ServiceNow GenAI skills.

"The combination of ServiceNow GenAI capabilities with Infosys' industry expertise is a prime example of how our partners are integral to driving digital transformation forward for more organizations," said Erica Volini, Senior Vice President, Global Partners and Channels at ServiceNow. "Our longstanding collaboration with Infosys demonstrates the potential for our ecosystem to yield real, impactful results for customers. We are helping shape the future of GenAI's impact on enterprise productivity, with skills training for being a key success factor in ensuring our workforces are futureproofed for GenAI."

"Infosys and ServiceNow are deeply committed to delivering exceptional customer experience for our clients. This collaboration further strengthens our relationship by bringing together ServiceNow's Now Assist GenAI solutions with Infosys Cobalt, in addition to our expertise in digital transformation and generative AI capabilities," said Anant Adya, Executive Vice President and Service Offering Head, Infosys. "Together, we have developed next-generation industry solutions that address tough challenges across sectors. These solutions leverage generative AI to automate tasks, personalize experiences, and unlock new levels of efficiency and innovation for our clients."

In collaboration with ServiceNow, Infosys will develop new industry applications into the Infosys Enterprise Service Management (ESM) Café, the AI-powered plug-and-play solution which is already helping ServiceNow customers accelerate time to value. Infosys is also investing in the creation of a Pro Plus BOT factory, which can offer more than 100,000 Now Assist-powered chatbots so customers can realize value in their AI journey.

Through this expanded collaboration, ServiceNow and Infosys will address critical business process challenges for enterprises across telecom, financial services, manufacturing, and retail. The new offerings will aim to deliver significant benefits to customers, including up to 20 percent improvement in operational efficiency, 5-time faster increase in response time, and 30 percent reduction in implementation timelines. At the same time, the applications will deliver insights on large transformation engagements using GenAI. The collaboration is currently enabling customers such as Carrier, a world leader in high-technology heating, air-conditioning, and refrigeration solutions, to address key business problems, including poor user experience, underutilized AI-based platform capabilities, and isolated processes.

Through more than 10 years of collaboration, Infosys and ServiceNow have made substantial investments in R&D, infrastructure, and talent development resulting in improved product capabilities and market expansion.

