Infosys and Siemens AG to Accelerate Digital Learning with Generative AI

Collaboration provides lifelong learners at Siemens with new and personalized learning experiences

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the expansion of its collaboration with Siemens AG, a leading technology company, to accelerate its digital learning initiatives with generative AI. The collaboration aims to provide over 250,000 Siemens' people globally with upskilling opportunities, and a personalized learning and growth experience. As part of the collaboration, Siemens' My Learning World, a digital learning platform that is accessible from anywhere anytime, will leverage Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering using generative AI technologies, and Infosys Wingspan, an AI-powered next-gen enterprise learning experience platform.

Some of the salient features of the improved platform include: an AI-powered knowledge assistant, which acts as a learning companion and provides instant answers and personalized recommendations for the user. The platform also has an AI-assisted content authoring feature that generates tailored content in multiple languages. An AI chatbot assists learners in real-time – navigating courses, explaining complex concepts, and leads them to additional study resources if needed. There's also a virtual tutor that streamlines content with features like summary generation, content translation, and learning style selection.

Jenny Lin, Global Head of Learning & Growth at Siemens AG, said, "A thriving learning and growth environment is essential for Siemens to maintain our competitive edge and foster innovation. By providing our people with the tools, resources, and support they need to continuously develop their skills, we empower our people to meet the challenges of the future. Infosys' expertise in digital transformation and AI is very valuable in creating a more engaging and effective learning experience for everyone. By leveraging GenAI on Siemens' digital learning platform we can foster a culture of lifelong learning and empower our teams to reach their full potential."

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, "Generative AI is a game-changer in the world of learning and development. By harnessing the power of AI, organizations can create personalized, engaging, and effective learning experiences that drive development and innovation. Our collaboration with Siemens to help integrate Infosys Wingspan's generative AI capabilities, powered by Infosys Topaz, into My Learning World is a testament to Siemens' commitment to providing their people with the best possible learning and growth opportunities. Our platform's unique features, tailored to Siemens' specific context, will empower their people to learn and upskill more effectively, develop at their own pace, and contribute more meaningfully to the organization's success."

The long-standing collaboration between Siemens and Infosys Wingspan has resulted in a robust and engaging platform for learners. By combining Siemens' deep understanding of its learners' needs with Infosys Wingspan's latest learning technologies, the platform is poised to deliver exceptional upskilling opportunities. Currently, the Siemens My Learning World platform has 216,000 active users who can access over 178,000 learning materials. The digital learning platform is also available to people working in Siemens' factories, with 27,000 people on the shopfloor already leveraging its resources. Additionally, 65,000 users are actively utilizing the My Skills feature of the platform for skill-based learning. My Skills is an innovative skill-based framework that empowers employees to take charge of their professional development. By identifying skill gaps and recommending relevant courses, My Skills helps individuals align their learning with organizational goals. Through personalized learning paths, self-assessment, and peer endorsements, employees can unlock their full potential and drive business success. In addition, a new customer-facing platform based on Wingspan is being developed together with Infosys, which includes over 300 different technical courses, for around 50,000 external participants worldwide, among them, system integrators in the Siemens ecosystem.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/4364085/Infosys_Logo.jpg