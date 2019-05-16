Infosys Announces a Benchmark Stock Ownership Program Based on Performance

BENGALURU, India, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that its board of directors has approved the Infosys Expanded Stock Ownership Program 2019 that links long term employee incentives with shareholder value creation. Subject to shareholder approval, this unique plan proposes to allocate 50 mn shares (or 5 crore shares) equating 1.15% of the company's equity shares to a broad base of employees, which will vest on challenging performance criteria.

This program builds on the strong legacy of meritocracy that was established by the founders, and strengthens the company's efforts towards wealth creation for employees, enhanced shareholder returns and delight for customers. The company has been a pioneer in India, rewarding its employees through stock ownership programs starting in 1994, including the 2015 Incentive Compensation Plan.

The Infosys Expanded Stock Ownership Program 2019, under which grants will vest based on performance, aims to align employee interest with shareholder value creation, incentivize, attract and retain key talent, and reward employee performance with ownership. The grants allocated to employees over a period of seven years will vest based on challenging performance criteria of a) relative Total Shareholder Return (TSR) against an industry peer group, b) relative TSR against domestic and global indices and c) operating lead performance metrics such as total revenue and digital revenue growth, and operating margins.

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Infosys, said, "Infosys has been a pioneer for many firsts in India, and this program is a key milestone as it sets another benchmark in the industry. Our employees are our biggest asset, and through this program we aim to recognize and reward individuals who are committed to driving value creation for all stakeholders through their continued and consistent performance. By making employees owners, they get an opportunity to be beneficiaries in the long term success of the company and realize the results of their work and dedication."

