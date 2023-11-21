Infosys Collaborates with Proximus, Offering Fiber and New Digital Services to More Customers

The collaboration will enable Proximus to modernize its IT stack, optimize costs and broaden its portfolio of offerings

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced yet another successful collaboration with Proximus, Belgium's leading digital services and communications solutions provider, to deliver an IT modernization and consolidation project. The project will see Infosys consolidating key components of the IT stack of a Proximus affiliate into the main IT stack, enabling them among others to offer fiber and new digital services to more of its customers.

As part of the project, Infosys acted as a managing partner to synergize Proximus' and its affiliate's ecosystems, adopting an outcome-based model. The highly complex project spanned 70+ applications, multiple vendors, and was successfully completed in time and within budget. As result, the affiliate's technology stack was modernized to meet future demands, with accelerated time to market, and an increased portfolio of offerings.

The collaboration builds on Infosys' existing 25-year relationship with Proximus to transform, develop and maintain Proximus' IT applications.

Antonietta Mastroianni, Chief Digital & IT Officer at Proximus, said, "Our affiliates are an important part of Proximus' multi-brand strategy. They have a fantastic reputation in Belgium when it comes to quality service at great prices. In order to continue to ensure smooth operations and an enhanced portfolio of offerings to all our customers, it was crucial to achieve deeper integration in the Proximus IT stack. A complex transition, involving multiple vendors, applications in an evolving landscape meant that we needed new operating model and sourcing strategy that could anticipate and adapt to our requirements. Infosys as a managing partner for this venture with the out-tasking model enabled us to successfully complete the program on time and with great quality of delivery."

Anand Swaminathan, Executive Vice President and Global Industry Leader, Communications, Media and Technology at Infosys, said, "Collaborating on this program with Proximus has been an exciting journey for Infosys strengthening the 25-year strategic partnership between our two organizations. Infosys played the role of a managing partner for the end-to-end delivery of this extremely complex program involving multiple partners, applications, and a new operating model. We're proud to have helped Proximus and its affiliate bring connectivity and new digital services to even more customers."

About Proximus

Proximus Group (Euronext Brussels: PROX) is a provider of digital services, communication and ICT solutions operating in the Belgian and international markets. Our purpose, 'Boldly building a connected world that people trust so society blooms', is our guiding star in delivering delightful communication and entertainment experiences for residential consumers and in enabling next generation digital innovations tailored to businesses.

Proximus aims to build the #1 gigabit network for Belgium, combined with technology assets that enable digital ecosystems, while fostering an engaging culture and empowering ways of working. These exceptional strengths pave the way to deliver long-term value for stakeholders; they allow Proximus to contribute to an inclusive and sustainable digital society, delight customers with an unrivalled experience and achieve profitable growth both locally and internationally.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

