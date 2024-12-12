Infosys Collaborates with RheinEnergie to help Enterprises Drive their Energy Transition and Sustainability Agenda

Leveraging Infosys Cobalt and Infosys Topaz, the collaboration will help enterprises boost energy efficiency by up to 30–40% while meeting decarbonization goals

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced its collaboration with RheinEnergie, a leading German energy service provider, to help enterprises drive their energy transition and sustainability agenda forward. The collaboration will leverage the Infosys Energy Cloud, which is part of Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey, and Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering using generative AI technologies. RheinEnergie's extensive experience in providing energy services will help enterprises monitor, control, and optimize their energy landscape while meeting decarbonization goals.

As part of the collaboration, Infosys will help RheinEnergie implement cutting-edge solutions in cloud, data, artificial intelligence, and Industry 4.0 to help enterprises cut costs, improve energy efficiency and step up their sustainability efforts. Together they will help decentralize the energy transition by developing solutions that connect renewable generation, storage, energy markets and grids, energy-consuming assets, and empower enterprises to choose the best low carbon energy sources. Additionally, organizations will be able to decide on the optimal investment, maximize profits from their own on-site renewable energy generation systems, and successfully navigate the changing energy market.

The collaboration will focus on RheinEnergie customers in key sectors, including travel and transportation (passengers and freight), commercial real estate and the manufacturing industry. It will aim to deliver actionable recommendations to help enterprises boost their energy efficiency by up to 30–40%.

Stephan Segbers, Chief Sales Officer and member of the board, RheinEnergie, said, "RheinEnergie firmly believes that innovative technological and digital solutions are intrinsic to achieving the 'Energiewende' and the 'Wärmewende', Germany's planned transition to a low-carbon, nuclear-free economy. The powerful combination of Infosys' global expertise in energy transition and cutting-edge technologies such as cloud and AI, and RheinEnergie's extensive experience in providing energy services allows us to offer enterprises a comprehensive suite of solutions to help manage their energy costs and navigate their energy transition journey. We are excited about joining forces with Infosys and extend this innovative approach to businesses across various sectors. Together, we can accelerate the transition to a clean energy future for a healthier planet."

"We have been working for many years to position ourselves as a sustainable airport and to shape the mobility of the future. The cooperation with RheinEnergie and Infosys helps us to simplify the complex requirements involved in the sustainable transformation of the energy and supply infrastructure and to achieve our sustainability goals - for travelers, for our environment and for our neighborhood," said Thilo Schmid, CEO Cologne/Bonn Airport GmbH.

Ashiss Kumar Dash, Executive Vice President & Global Head - Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy, and Sustainability, Infosys, said, "The energy landscape is undergoing a significant transformation and to accelerate decarbonization at scale is no longer a choice but an obligation for all businesses. At Infosys, we recognize the urgency of this shift and are committed to helping enterprises across Europe navigate their energy transition journey. Our collaboration with RheinEnergie is a testament to this commitment. By leveraging Infosys Cobalt and Topaz, we provide a powerful combination of cloud solutions and AI-powered insights. This allows enterprises to gain a deeper understanding of their energy consumption patterns, identify areas for optimization, and ultimately meet their decarbonization goals. Imagine being able to intelligently control energy flows, choose the most cost-effective fuel sources in real-time, and maximize profits from on-site renewable generation. This is the future that Infosys and RheinEnergie are helping create!"

About RheinEnergie

RheinEnergie is one of Germany's largest infrastructure service provider and energy operator who creates energy solutions for tomorrow. The integration of renewable energies and the latest technology for efficient heating, cooling, electricity and compressed air supplies are also offered in addition to traditional products. These include network operations, planning, construction and operation of block-type thermal power stations, the operational management for electricity, gas, water or distant heat and promising future energy technologies.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

